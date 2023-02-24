Is there football on Thursday? TV schedule, start times and more





After an exciting Week 1, the XFL returns for another set of games. Week 2 looks a bit different, with action spread over three days. Did the XFL decide to follow the NFL’s formula and give us Thursday Night Football? Are there any XFL football games today or should we wait until the weekend? Yes, there are XFL games tonight! After just a three day break, we’re getting some more XFL football today. Week 2 of the XFL season kicks off Thursday night as we get ready to watch the St. Louis Battlehawks battle the Seattle Sea Dragons. St. Louis Battlehawks (1-0) at Seattle Sea Dragons (0-1) Place: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Lumen Field in Seattle, WA Time: Thursday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET TV Guide: FX

FX Live Stream Options: ESPN+, fuboTV The St. Louis Battlehawks gave football fans a taste of what the XFL can be with their improbable 18-15 victory over San Antonio in Week 1. Trailing 15-3 less than two minutes into the game, quarterback AJ McCarron led the Battlehawks down field with a beautiful deep ball to WR Marcell Ateman. After their final TD, the Battlehawks opted for a three-point conversion and succeeded. Then, instead of onside kicks like what the NFL has, St. Louis opted to try a 4th and 15 to keep possession. They were successful, giving McCarron another chance to hit Proehl for the winning TD. MORE: Top XFL Players | XFL TV schedule It was thrilling to say the least and the late comeback overshadowed an otherwise mediocre game from McCarron. The former NFL QB finished with a pass under 200 yards. Now the Battlehawks take on the Seattle Sea Dragons tonight on Thursday Night Football and will start the year 2-0. Seattle came close to securing their own comeback win during the first week of football, but in the end, mistakes and turnovers cost them their first win. However, as many expected, the Sea Dragons attack will become a problem. In what is one of the more pass-happy offenses in the league behind former Dallas Cowboy Ben DiNucci, the Sea Dragons can easily move the ball thanks to Josh Gordon’s talent. With so much focus on Gordon, other weapons can open up, giving Seattle a ton of options. Gordon had six receptions for 74 yards, while Jahcour Pearson had 12 catches for 95 yards and Blake Jackson had eight catches for 51 yards. If they can clean up the mistakes and protect DiNucci, Seattle is going to turn things around pretty quickly in the XFL standings. Be sure to check out our Battlehawks vs. Sea Dragons pick and prediction for tonight’s football game. PFN’s Betting Director BJ Rudell has a good sense of who will come out on top in this potentially high-scoring affair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.profootballnetwork.com/xfl-games-today-tnf-week-2-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos