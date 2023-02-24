Sports
Fantasy hockey tips on Thursday – NHL picks, matchups, more
A jam-packed 10-game slate on Thursday includes several highlights, including a matchup between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid in Pittsburgh.
Alex Ovechkin is a chance to return to the Washington Capitals where they host the Anaheim Ducks. He’s back with the team, but may be taking another game off — the team isn’t rushing him back after his father’s death.
And the St. Louis Blues should get some strengthening on their scorelines after losing a few bodies in recent weeks.
The Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabers will begin back-to-back sets as the teams return to action on Friday. The best bet is we’ll see the veteran netminders for all three teams on Thursday – Marc-Andre Fleury, Jonathan Quick and Craig Anderson, but that’s far from a lock. In other words, the Calgary Flames win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Dan Vladar was in net for that (allowing three goals on just 14 shots in the win), so Jacob Markstrom is essentially a sure start for the Flames.
Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines
All times Eastern.
Favorable scoring matchups
7 p.m., Amalie Arena, watch live on ESPN+
Both teams have a top-10 attack in this affair and they have given us 19 goals in their previous two encounters this season. Of course, the Lightning used backup Brian Elliott in both games, so the Sabers would have a harder time with Andrei Vasilevskiy getting the call. Brandon Hagel is back on the Bolts top line with Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, and Hagel scored five points in the previous two games against the Sabres. Even on a 10 game slate like this, Hagel should be a lock for lineups. Three of Owen Power’s 16 assists in 52 games this season came against the Lightning, so he seems to be enjoying the matchup.
8 p.m., Enterprise Center, watch live on ESPN+
I know anything can happen in the NHL, but this game looks like a real high scoring fight. Both offenses are right in the pack when it comes to scoring (the Canucks are just edging the top 10), but it’s the goals allowed that really open the eyes. In total goals conceded per 60, the Canucks rank 31st and the Blues rank 29th, and in goals conceded at 60 of five-a-side in the last month, the Cancuks rank 30th place and the Blues in 32nd place. The Blues regain some top-six wingers after Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad each missed a few games. Saad practiced on a line with Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, while Buchnevich was with Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev. Justin Faulk is also more interested in moving to top power play if Torey Krug misses the game – and it sounds like Krug won’t be available. On the Canucks side, the early returns on the top line of Elias Pettersson with Andrei Kuzmenko and Anthony Beauvillier are quite positive. In 61 minutes combined at five-on-five, they post a 58% Corsi for advantage, scoring at a clip of 4.92 goals per 60 (MoneyPuck). If it continues, that goals-per-60 clip would be one of the front-runners for lines.
Mid-range fantasy attackers
Jonathan Marchessault, W, Vegas Golden Knights (76.6%): Marchessault, who runs with Jack Eichel on the top line, has 11 shots on target in his past two games. The Flames haven’t been able to keep the puck out of the net lately, so it’s a good place to attack.
Jake DeBrusk, W, Boston Bruins (56.4%): Let’s get DeBrusk back on more rosters. Since returning from his leg injury, he has recorded two goals and an assist while averaging 3.5 fantasy points in two games. Don’t forget that not only does he play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, he also joins them and David Pastrnak in the power play.
Also see:
-
Andrei Kuzmenko, W, Vancouver Canucks (61.6%)
-
Brandon Hagel, W, Tampa Bay Lightning (70.2%)
-
Rickard Rakell, W, Pittsburgh Penguins (73.1%)
-
Pavel Buchnevich, W, St. Louis Blues (82.1%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward
Tom Wilson, W, Washington Capitals (21.2%): Whether or not Ovechkin chooses to do so, Wilson should remain in the top six of the Capitals and stay in power. The Ducks were abysmal defensively in February, allowing an average of five goals per game. Wilson has scored one goal in each of his last two games since returning to the line-up.
Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (2.1%): With Filip Forsberg ruled out through next week and Ryan Johansen undergoing surgery for a leg injury, the Predators soon run out of top-six forwards. Enter Novak, who has a blistering stick with three goals and three assists in his past three games. While he’s reached that attack deeper in the lineup, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him get a chance on the top line with Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene with Forsberg and Johansen out.
Frank Vatrano, W, Anaheim Ducks (11.9%): Vatrano has been scoring from the bottom six lately and could look higher on the depth chart with the news that Adam Henrique is sidelined for at least a few days. The current trajectory sits at nine goals in the past 13 games for Vatrano.
Lucas Raymond, C/W, Detroit Red Wings (44.7%): The Wings sent Jakub Vrana back to the AHL again – after just one game in the lineup – so Raymond may be ready to return from injury for this one. The Rangers haven’t had one of the best penalty kills lately and Robby Fabbri is day to day, which could clear a spot on the top unit for a returning Raymond.
Also see:
-
Ondrej Palat, West, New Jersey Devils (53.4%)
-
Ryan Hartman, C/W, Minnesota Wild (46.3%)
-
Anthony Beauvillier, W, Vancouver Canucks (5.3%)
-
Mikael Backlund, C, Calgary Flames (13.1%)
-
Nicolas Roy, C/W, Vegas Golden Knights (1.2%)
Mid-range fantasy defenders
-
Owen Power, D, Buffalo Sabers (55.8%)
-
Ryan Graves, D, New Jersey Devils (27.3%)
-
Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues (56.7%)
-
Matt Roy, D, Los Angeles Kings (35.1%)
-
K’Andre Miller, D, New York Rangers (34.0%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders
-
Adam Boqvist, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.9%)
-
Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Washington Capitals (4.3%)
-
Jonas Brodin, D, Minnesota Wild (16.1%)
-
Ryan McDonagh, D, Nashville Predators (19.7%)
-
Cam Fowler, D, Anaheim Ducks (18.3%)
Keepers
Joonas Korpisalo, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.7%): He’s been stealing games for the Blue Jackets lately, and he could steal another one here. De Wild came into this game with the lowest goals-per-60 five-on-five in the past month of any NHL team. Korpisalo just needs to survive the power play, where the Wild has the second most power play scores in the league during that same past month of action.
Laurent Brossoit, G, Vegas Golden Knights (4.3%): It’s still not clear if Adin Hill will be available for this game, so Brossoit feels the most likely starter among himself, the injured Hill and fourth-string Michael Hutchinson. Flames’ attack is dangerous, but the Golden Knights’ crease is closed. Vegas ranks third in five-on-five goals allowed per 60 in the past month, which is a bit of a surprise considering that Logan Thompson is sidelined.
Stuart Skinner or Jack Campbell, G, Edmonton Oilers (35.4% or 63.8%): This should be another good test to see where the Oilers stand with their goaltending tandem. If Skinner is the “starter” he should get the nod here. It’s not a back-to-back set and he wins. If Campbell is still eligible for a rotation after allowing 14 goals in his last three starts, I expect him to get the nod. Any goaltender should have a decent game in fantasy, though, as the Penguins offense has been cold lately (27th in goals per 60 with five-on-five in the last month).
James Reimer, G, San Jose Sharks (7.2%): Here’s a Hail Mary start for a Thursday if you’re behind in the goalkeeping stats in a head-to-head competition. Reimer is coming off a shutout and the Predators are without two of their top-six forwards.
