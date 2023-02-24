Holy Cross Alumni Arrive to Test Suns Hockey Players | Local

Hockey alumni from New England schools College of the Holy Cross and Quinnipiac University, NCAA Division 1 ice powers, are well represented at Haileys Campion Ice House this weekend for an expected two competitive hockey games.
The Sun Valley Suns (15-3) men’s team will host the Holy Cross Crusaders Alumni for the fifth time since the series began in 2016, but for the first time since 2019. Holy Cross is likely the best team on the schedule of the Suns and holds a 6-2 lead in their previous eight games.
Mark Znutas, the 34-year-old Crusader team organizer, played 145 games for Holy Cross from 2007-11 and remains one of the top defenders on Holy Cross’ all-time statistical list, spanning over 55 seasons. He said the 14 players on the traveling team are expecting a great time at Sun Valley.
Znutas said: “We have an aging squad, but it’s one of the best weekends of the year for all of us.
The Suns close out their current home standings with a two-game series against Holy Cross Alumni on Friday and Saturday, February 24-25 at 7:15 PM. The perk is Camp Rainbow Gold.
The oldest player on the Crusaders roster to average 32.6 per player is 38-year-old Native Canadian defenseman Marty Dams. In 2006, he played on the Holy Cross 27-10-2 team that stunned much-loved Minnesota 4-3 in overtime at the NCAA Division 1 Western Regional Semifinals in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Holy Cross also brings to Hailey a pair of Saskatchewan-born Canadians who shared many memorable moments as senior stars for the 2013 Quinnipiac Bobcat hockey team that finished 30-8-5, including a 21-game undefeated streak.
Those Bobcats defeated St. Cloud State 4-1 in the NCAA semifinals before losing 4-0 to Yale in the NCAA Division 1 title game in Pittsburgh. Since then, Quinnipiac teams led by 29-year-old coach Rand Pecknold (607-335-103) have been major contenders every season.
Forward Russell Goodman, 34, had four game-winning goals for the 2013 Quinnipiac team that earned the school’s first-ever ECAC Cleary Cup tournament championship.
And forward Clay Harvey, 34, was one of the leading Bobcat scorers in 2013 before graduating from the Saskatchewans White Mud Hockey League for seven seasons, where he was the leading scorer for the Gull Lake Greyhounds in 2016.
Virtually all other Holy Cross skaters played for the Crusaders and graduated between 2009 and 2019. Among them, the 2008-10 program’s leading scorer is Jordan Cyr, 36, who had 66 points in 66 Crusader games. Cyr currently has eight goals and eight assists in four visits to the Sun Valley Suns.
Forward Mike Barrett, 29, of Illinois, had 44 goals in 147 Holy Cross games from 2013-17 and was the team’s leading scorer in 2015. TJ Moore, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, scored 47 goals with 106 points in 133 competitions from 2014-18, and then skated in Denmark for two seasons.
Jamie Jelinek, 35, who skated for the Crusaders from 2007-11, is the leading Holy Cross Alumni scorer in the Black Diamond Hockey League competition with 12 goals in 12 games. Ontario native Erik Vos, 34, captained the Crusader through his 2013 senior season, finishing with 32 goals and 71 points in 141 games.
For their first three games against the Suns here in 2016 and 2017, Holy Cross won 11-4, 10-4 and 8-7 in an overtime shootout. Then Suns goalkeeper Matt Cooper made 40 saves in a 5-2 win over Holy Cross in 2017.
Holy Cross won the next three meetings 3-2, 5-4 and 7-4. Holy Cross helped the Suns celebrate the 1,000th game in franchise history in 2019, seeing Cooper make 44 saves as the Suns triumphed 4–1 in the final meeting between the teams, with a three-goal hat-trick from Kevin Kaiser.
After this weekend, four games remain on the Suns 2022-23 season schedule, starting March 10-11 at Colorado against the Breckenridge Vipers and ending March 17-18 at home to the Boston Moons in a Higher Ground benefit.