Results Canada 2023 Winter Games Newfoundland and Labrador, Thursday, February 23

The 2023 Canada Winter Games will take place on Prince Edward Island until March 5. Here’s a look at how Newfoundland and Labrador athletes fared over the first two days of competition. read more Day 5 (Thursday February 22) Female curling Team Locke (St Johns), 1-4 9-0 loss to Saskatchewan Lost 6-5 to Ontario 7-5 loss to British Columbia 6-4 win vs. Northwest Territories 7-1 loss to Quebec

Men’s hockey Newfoundland and Labrador, 5-1, ninth 8-0 win against Nunavut 9-1 win vs Northwest Territories 7-1 win against PEI 8-2 win against Yukon 4-0 loss vs Nova Scotia (qualifying round) 6-3 win against Yukon (ranked 9-10)

That’s a wrap – Final score@teamnl 7@GoTeamYukon 3 Special thanks to the players, staff and especially families and friends who have supported us from day one as part of our journey to the games. #NLProud | #Thank you pic.twitter.com/D2h0xmA9sd Ice Hockey NL (@HkyNL) February 23, 2023 Table tennis Female singles Libido goals 3-0 win against Esha Prakash (New Brunswick) 3-0 win against Melody Qiu (Yukon) Lost 3-0 to Victoria Lee (Ontario)

divine toilet 3-0 win against Grace Brennan (Northwest Territories) 3-0 victory against Kalie Bennett (Yukon) 3-0 loss to Sofia Li (British Columbia)

Male singles Peter Quinlan Lost 3-0 to Jordan Grewel (Ontario) 3-1 win against Zaeem Arif (Prince Edward Island)

Carter Walters 3-2 loss to Isaac VanWychen (Nova Scotia) 3-0 loss to David Mandelstam (British Columbia) 3-0 victory against Victor Li (Yukon)

Note: Phase 2 results were not known before the deadline. Middle Cove’s Noah Ryan (left) had a bit of a rough time during karate action at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island this week. Bimal Grewal photo/Canada Games Karate Male +68kg kumite: Ryan Crocker (Torbay) 3-2 win against Brahmjot Singh (Ontario) 4-2 loss to Anton Gurin (Quebec) 3-2 loss to James Joss (British Columbia) 2-1 loss vs. Owen Cousine (Alberta)

Alex Ryan (Mid Bay) 4-0 win against Matthew Bui (Northwest Territories) 1-0 win against L. Vinh Bricteux (Quebec) 3-2 loss to Saad Eldlio (Nova Scotia) Lost 4-0 to Omar Almishri (Alberta)

Gymnastics Women’s individual trampoline, from day 4 Gwen MacKay (St John’s) 80,470

Megan MacCallum (St John’s) 87,080 Trampoline mixed team Newfoundland and Labrador Artistic all around feminine Jirah Hiscock (Mount Pearl)

Sarah Pace (St John’s)

Megan Skinner (St John’s) Please note: the results of the artistic all-round women’s and trampoline mix competitions were not known before the deadline. It was another day of firsts for TG participants @2023CanadaGamesculminating in Gleb Evstigneev’s victory @teamnls first-ever gold medal @CanadaGames at gymnastics. Today the trampoline will be closed. Mix teams depart at 9:30am AST. Watch it live on https://t.co/Y71hzSqlAQ. pic.twitter.com/tl3Ba81T12 Gymnastics Canada (@gymcan1) February 23, 2023 Biathlon 10km individual female Basia Krupski (St. Anthony) 49:52.1

Sam Parsons (Stephenville) did not start 12.5km individual male David Adey (Hook Brook) 49:47.7

Charlie Cote (Glovertown) 56:46.0

Eric White (Angle Brook) 57:24.5 To skate Men’s 500m Short Track Speed ​​Skating Noah Bolton (Little Rapids) :48.734 (bottom bracket) :48,855 (final ranking)

Men’s 1000m Short Track Speed ​​Skating Noah Bolton (Little Rapids) Note: The results for the 1000m competition were not known before the deadline. Squash Female team competition Newfoundland and Labrador 3-1 loss to Prince Edward Island Lost 4-0 to Ontario

Men’s team competition Newfoundland and Labrador 4-0 loss to Nova Scotia 4-0 loss to Alberta

Note: Results for consolation rounds were not known before the deadline Wheelchair basketball Newfoundland and Labrador, 0-3 59-29 loss to Manitoba 53-26 loss to Quebec 55-27 loss to Saskatchewan

Editor’s Note: The Telegram will be covering the results of each day of competition at the Canada Games. Results completed after Telegram’s press deadline will be included in the next day’s summary. The Games can be watched live online.

