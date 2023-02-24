Bruins gets Orlov, Hathaway, prospect in exchange for three teams





With the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, the Boston Bruins got the depth they wanted to add to their forward and defensive corps. The Bruins acquired 31-year-old veteran defenseman Dmitry Orlov and 31-year-old 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. The Bruins sent Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2024 third-round draft pick, to the Capitals ahead of Hathaway and Orlov. Orlov also comes at a discounted price. He is in the final season of a six-year, $30.6 million contract with a $5.1 million AAV. However, according to PuckPedia, the Capitals will keep 25 percent ($2.5 million) of Orlov’s remaining cap hit, and the Wild will take the bill for $1.2 million after the Bruins make them their fifth pick for 2023 and prospect Andrei Svetlakov have sent. That means the Bruins are on the hook for just $1.2 million for the rest of the season. Hathaway is in the final season of a four-year $6 million contract capped at $1.5 million. Trade:

Nasty #NHLBruins: Orlov ($5.1M @ $1.275M with 75% retained UFA), Hathaway ($1.5M UFA)

Nasty #IN CAPITAL LETTERS: ’23 1st, ’24 3rd, ’25 2nd, Smith ($3.1M-UFA), Svetlakov (unsigned)

Nasty #MINWild: ’23 5th @ $1,275M retained BOS Saves $325,000 Cap Hit Exchange in 3 parts https://t.co/AUtFgwA0jr — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 23, 2023 The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Orlov had reportedly been in talks with the Washington capitals on contract renewal. Yet those talks hit a snag this week, and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced to the NHL trading market that he, Hathaway, and all of his unlimited free agents-to-be were available. Sweeney, a source ironically told Boston Hockey Now Thursday, has always been a fan of Orlov and Hathaway’s “physical games.” The Bruins general manager left his normal roster unscathed in the deal as Craig Smith had become a normal healthy scratch this season and was even waived in December. Sweeney also kept coveted prospects Fabian Lysell and Mason Lohrei. Note: The Bruins GM was scheduled to address the media from Seattle via Zoom at 7:15 PM ET ahead of his team’s tilt with the Kraken at 10 PM ET Thursday night. Orlov, 31, had three goals and a plus-two-rated 16 assists in 43 games for the Capitals this season. In 686 career NHL games, all with the Capitals, Orlov has 60 goals and 196 assists. The native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, was initially selected by the Capitals in the second round (55th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Hathaway, 31, had nine goals and seven assists this season for 16 points with 52 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 59 games for the Capitals. In 432 career NHL games, all with the Caps, Hathaway scored 54 goals and 62 assists with 473 penalty minutes. The Kennebunkport, Maine native played for Brown University from 2010-14 before being signed by the Capitals as an undrafted free agent. Svetlakov is a 26-year-old center player who plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The Wild drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Smith, 33, has scored four goals and six assists in 42 games for the Boston Bruins this season. The six-foot, 204-pound forward has 195 goals and 213 assists for the Nashville Predators and then the Bruins. Nashville originally selected the Madison, Wisconsin native in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

