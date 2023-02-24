Do the Sooners have one of the best rosters?

We learned leading up to last season that the Oklahoma Sooners had one of the more talented rosters in the country. People (myself included) pointed to that analysis as to why Oklahoma should be a contender in 2022. Some (not me) pointed to that analysis as to why 2022 was a coaching failure.

Based on recruiting rankings over the past five years, the Oklahoma Sooners should have one of the best rosters in college football. Based on recruiting rankings from the last five cycles, the Sooners have the eighth best roster for 2023. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford explains:

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any successful program, and Oklahoma is no different, a blue blood accustomed to winning big. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in Year 1 under coach Brent Venables, who came to the Sooners after a long tenure as Clemson’s top recruiter on staff under Dabo Swinney. However, the arrival of three five-stars in the 2023 recruiting cycle will be a bullseye for Oklahoma ahead of the school’s entry into the SEC in 2024. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, Oklahoma has the second most talented roster in the Big 12. You can probably guess who owns the league’s deadliest collection of talents. — Crawford, 247 Sports

Oklahoma and Brent Venables have done a lot over the past two hiring cycles to bring in talent from both the high school and transfer portal ranks. But as we saw last year, when Oklahoma supposedly had one of the better rosters according to high school recruiting evaluations, it failed to deliver wins.

That does not mean that the analysis or reasoning is wrong. The top of the list is carried by Alabama, GeorgiaAnd ohio statethree teams that most consider to be the most talented teams in the country.

But given the turnover Oklahoma has been going through since Venables took over, do the recruiting rankings prior to the coaching change reflect the talent on the Sooners roster?

Oklahoma’s last two recruiting classes have been strong, but not many players remain from the three recruiting classes prior to the arrival of Brent Venables.

Oklahoma had the No. 4 recruiting class in 2019 based on the signings of Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease. All four players are gone. Andrew Raym, Reggie Grimes and Nate Anderson are the remaining top players of the 2020 class, but have not yet risen to become star players for the Sooners.

The top three players in the class of 2021, Caleb Williams, Clayton Smith and Mario Williams, are also gone.

So while the Oklahoma recruiting has been good, the strength of the Sooners’ 2019-2021 recruiting classes is not reflected in the 2023 roster. Given the amount of roster turnover Oklahoma has gone through since Venables took over, these “talent rankings” don’t give enough weather where Oklahoma currently stands as a roster, unless you’re looking strictly at the last two recruiting classes.

But that doesn’t mean this isn’t a group capable of reaffirming the Sooners as Big 12 contenders. Oklahoma pulled in one of the best transfer portal classes in the first phase of the portal. Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the Sooners brought in several impact players. Dasan McCullough, Reggie Pearson, Jacob Lacey and Rondell Bothroyd could all start for the Sooners, but will certainly play an important role for the Sooners.

Brent Venables and his staff have added talent over the past two offseasons. They have a better roster than a year ago, especially on the defensive side of the ball. There is optimism that will reveal itself on the field in a wide open Big 12 in 2023.

