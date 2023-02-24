Ma Long and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s singles championships-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News

The first trial of the National Table Tennis Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Ma Long and Sun Yingsha won the men’s and women’s singles championships 2023-02-24 09:58:25.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yu Sihui, Hu Jiali

The men’s and women’s singles finals were held on the 23rd in the first match of the China table tennis team’s Durban World Table Tennis Championships trials. Ma Long and Sun Yingsha defeated Fan Zhendong and Chen Xingtong respectively.

Sun Yingsha received emergency treatment for foot discomfort during the women’s singles final that day, but it did not affect her condition much. In terms of handling the key ball, Sun Yingsha was more stable. She defeated Chen Xingtong 11:9, 11:9, 11:8 to win the women’s singles championship.

“From today’s whole game, I handled the key balls and stalemate rhythm relatively well in the first two rounds.” Sun Yingsha said after the game. Of her foot injury, she said: “I think injuries are also part of the game. After dealing with the injuries, I am still very active in the game.”

In the ensuing men’s singles final, Ma Long entered the state quickly and won two consecutive matches 11:8 and 11:5. In the third game, both sides got into a stalemate. In the end, Ma Long defeated Fan Zhendong 11:7 thanks to his consecutive scores at the end of the match and won the men’s singles championship.

“Because of the previous winter training I have maintained good technical and physical condition. Although this competition is a team competition, winning the championship will boost my confidence.” said Malone.

This is the end of the first test round. Under the rules, the players who won the men’s and women’s singles championships in the trials qualify directly for the Durban World Table Tennis Championships.