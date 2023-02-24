Huskers is already a favorite in the highly anticipated tilt





Football season in Nebraska is still very, very far away, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, including being a favorite against the Colorado Buffaloes already. The Nebraska football team has a lot of work to do for September. There are many questions to answer, including who will be the starting quarterback. However, it seems Vegas believes some questions have already been answered, even seven months before the start of the 2023 season. Some very, very early lines were released this week and some tell the story of what the oddsmakers think about the upcoming season. Some of those odds were about how many games a team could win here or there. Others, like an interesting one involving the Nebraska football team, are all about whether or not they’ll be favorites in an early season. As it turns out, the Huskers have the advantage against the Colorado Buffaloes at least for now. By very early rules of Fan Duel, the Huskers are currently seven point favorites against the new look Buffs and their acclaimed head coach, Deion Sanders. The Huskers and Buffaloes will resume their old Big 8 and Big 12 rivalry this year after a few years of rest. And when they do, it will be a game between two coaches who both hope to finally return their schools to the glory days after a long, long spell of rather bad. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Husker Corner team! Write for us! There’s quite a bit at stake for football in Nebraska this fall. Scott Frost had two excellent chances beat Colorado and failed both times. There’s also the fact that Matt Rhule probably wants a fast start to his Husker head coaching career, even though he says all the good things about taking it slow. After a season opener against Minnesota that could have gone either way, it becomes imperative not to start the Rhule era the same way the Frost era began six years ago. 0-2 would be a big problem. Nebraska football no longer plays every year in Colorado and even when it did, there were plenty of Husker fans who wouldn’t admit that the annual tilt was really a rivalry. But it was. And again it’s thanks in no small part to “Coach Prime” coming hard after Cornhusker prospects like Malachi Coleman. The Nebraska football team now kicks off 2023 as the odds-on favorites to get this new rivalry off to a good start.

