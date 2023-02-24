Former Garrett Riley QB target disbands from TCU





As we’ve detailed several times, Clemson Football is still looking for a quarterback in the 2024 class after missing out on Walker White, who went to Auburn earlier in February. One of the names we called that same day was Marcos Davila, a four-star recruit from Midland, Texas, who had committed to Garrett Riley and TCU on December 22. Davila is 6’4, 217 pounds and has offers from a range of SEC, Big 12, and ACC schools, including TCU, Baylor, Miami, North Carolina State, Pitt, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. He also has a few Big 10 and PAC-12 offerings according to his 247sports.com page. Davila took to Twitter last night to announce his resignation from TCU. It’s not uncommon for a commitment to rescind after his recruiter, and in this case offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, has left. The fact that his recruiter, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach moved on to become a college football powerhouse looking for a quarterback for 2024 adds a bit of intrigue. That said, Davila doesn’t have an offer from Clemson at this point, but we suspect his resignation from TCU may play a part in that in the future. It is widely believed that the Tigers were late to the game on the other named, 4 star Jake Merklinger of Savannah, Georgia Calvary Day School, ranked No. 81 in the 247sports.com composite and the 7th best quarterback. Davila is a bit lower in the pecking order at No. 299 overall and 20th quarterback in class. Garrett Riley, Clemson’s football offensive coordinator, is already in a relationship with a 2024 quarterback who is back on the market It’s an interesting dynamic because Riley clearly thought Davila was right for his attack on TCU and so the natural thought is that he would be right for Clemson. Or would he? Perhaps the days and weeks to come will tell, as will Riley’s pre-existing relationship with Davila if an offer is extended. Clemson is known for being selective with offers, so if someone goes Davila’s way, you can rest assured that the staff has done their due diligence on the Texas caller.

