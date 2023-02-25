News – Table Tennis Victoria

(Pictured Councilor Sean O’Reilly, Greg Robbins, Winuk Rathnasinghe, Michael Mastromonaco, Anna Du, Connie Phisogios, Sandi Robbins, Greater Dandenong Mayor Eden Foster and Deputy Mayor Lana Formoso).

Table Tennis Victoria (TTV): What prompted you to start the new ConnectTT concept?

Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association (GDTTA):

Our club had recently discussed our level of female participation, with female members making up only 10% of our total membership. Two of our Board members recently attended TTV’s Presidential Forum, where we heard about some of the successful programs run at Mornington TTA, including their Females in Table Tennis (FITT), which has resulted in a large number of female members joining their club.

We wanted a similar program, so we hired a marketing consultant to design a brochure and he came up with the “ConnecTT” concept. He also updated our Revolutionize website to include the program and also make the website more attractive. We appointed some of our club’s experienced coaches, Anna Du and Michael Mastromonaco, and later added more coaches as player enrollments exceeded our expectations (Connie Psihogios, Parleen Kaur and Navik Rathnasignhe were appointed as assistant coaches, and Winuk Rathnasinghe became appointed as another head coach).

TTV: It sounds like the concept was well received by the community, have you sought input or help from the council?

GDTTA:

On the day our marketing brochure was ready, our club was invited to attend a council meeting along with all the other sports in our community. At this meeting, we were informed that both the state government and local government are now requiring sports clubs to provide women with more opportunities, including equal access to sports facilities, more female coaching and higher representation of women on boards of directors and decision-making. Sports clubs applying for funding for stadium improvements from the Council should be viewed as programs to increase women’s participation or government funding and support may no longer be available.

Our club wrote to our council and all our council members the next day, informing them of our latest women-only program, and inviting all council members to attend our first session. It was great to see our Mayor, Eden Foster, Deputy Mayor, Lana Formoso and Councilor Sean O’Reilly come to watch our first Female Only session. The councilors also had a hit together and Lana signed up for next week’s session. TTV’s CEO Gen Dohrmann has also booked for next week.

TTV: The ConnectTT concept also has an ‘Open’ Coaching group, what was the inspiration to run an additional program?

GDTTA:

With our women-only ConnecTT program, we decided to run an “Open” group session for male players at the same time, but in the back of our stadium. We know there are a lot of couples and families playing table tennis together, so we wanted to make sure there was no reason why a female player wouldn’t want to participate. We also ran our first session for free so players could come and try it for free. The feedback from most attendees was very good, with many saying it was better than they expected, and they will be bringing some of their friends next week.

TTV: How did the first session go? Did you have many attendees?

GDTTA:

We ended up with 41 players in week 1, the majority of which were female players.

TTV: What is the purpose of the group coaching program ConnectTT?

GDTTA:

The new ConnecTT group coaching program not only helps recruit women, but it is also a perfect program for new members who want to join our club. Instead of traditionally placing players on a pennant waiting list or trying to find them a ‘fill-in opportunity’, we can now book them directly into group coaching, where our board members and coaches can meet and get to know them and their standard, with the goal of eventually recruiting them to our pennants and signing them up as club members.

We also believe that our prices for the 2 hour sessions ($15 members and $20 non-members) will help achieve this goal. We are taking bookings for this program so that we know our player numbers each week and can organize enough technical staff.

TTV: Do you have someone from your club running the program?

GDTTA:

We have appointed our club member Sandi as the coordinator of our women-only program. Sandi is responsible for promoting the program, recruiting new female players and maintaining our weekly player bookings. Sandi participates in the program herself and ensures that all our players enjoy themselves during the session.

TTV: What makes the ConnectTT program unique and attractive for people to join?

GDTTA:

While we have numerous individual coaches at our club who run their own coaching business (usually one-on-one coaching), our new ConnecTT program is run and owned by our club and offers a much cheaper alternative for players who want quality coaching. The program is available to everyone, all standards, all ages and all genders and is also a great way for women to network.

TTV: Thanks for talking to us and good luck with the new ConnectTT program.

GDTTA:

Thank you, we are delighted to be running the program and look forward to seeing many people each week.

The ConnectTT program runs every Sunday from 10am to 12pm with more information and details on how to book on the Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association website; ConnectTT Group Coaching or view the flyer at the bottom of the article.