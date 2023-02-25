Search warrants in connection with rape allegations involving former SDSU football players have been unsealed

The San Diego County District Attorneys Office on Thursday released 10 search warrants obtained by the San Diego Police Department investigating allegations of a teen raped in the fall of 2021 by then-members of the San Diego State football team University.

Police sought the warrants in an effort to collect digital evidence from cell phone services and internet providers, as well as social media sites. The documents contain a comprehensive narrative of the statements and evidence collected by detectives during their investigation.

The account includes interviews with the then 17-year-old girl and her friends, and gives various descriptions of what happened the night the girl said she was assaulted at a house party not far from campus.

The San Diego Police Department has been investigating the allegations for several months. In December, District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office declined to press charges against anyone, citing no possibility of a possible criminal conviction.

After the investigation ended, The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and other local media, including CBS 8, Fox 5, KPBS, NBC San Diego and 10News, won a court order to open the warrants and supporting documents.

With the release of the documents, the Public Prosecution Service issued a statement that the 10 arrest warrants show how much investigative work has been done to get to the truth. It noted that the evidence gathered from serving warrants is used to evaluate potential criminal charges.

In this case, after reviewing the additional evidence and information gathered, it was clear that there was no longer a probable cause that would legally support seeking additional search warrants, the District Attorneys Office said.

Last year, the young woman who reported being raped filed a lawsuit naming former Aztec gambler Matt Araiza and former college freshmen Nowlin Paa Ewaliko and Zavier Leonard as alleged assailants. She is continuing her case in civil court.

According to her lawsuit, the incident occurred at a Halloween party held at a College Area home early on Oct. 17, 2021. She was in high school at the time.

In her suit, the woman said Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard of the residence before taking her to a bedroom. She said a group of men in that bedroom took turns raping her.

In court documents filed in the civil case, Araiza said he is innocent, the allegations are false, and any contact between him and the woman was consensual. The Buffalo Bills drafted Araiza last year before the allegations were made public. In August, after he was named in the civil suit, the team released him.

Araiza, Ewaliko, Leonard and another possible suspect not previously named in court documents were at the center of many of the arrest warrants.

The 10 warrants were requested over several months from the end of November to April.

In all cases, investigators looked for digital information that could help them identify who was involved in the alleged crime and find evidence.

In two of the warrants, investigators sought location information from Google data that could help them determine who was home the night of the reported attack.

The remaining eight arrest warrants were specific to the four individuals identified by investigators as potential suspects or to the alleged victim.

These warrants include requests to phone companies, social media sites, Apple and Google for text messages, calls, photos and videos related to the alleged crime.

In the latest warrant, investigators sought information in an unrelated child pornography investigation discovered by detectives.

The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday that Ewaliko turned herself in to police in connection with the investigation. He was jailed on suspicion of possession of child pornography, a felony, police said.

The story in the affidavits provides additional details about the night of the alleged crime.

The then 17-year-old girl and her friends told detectives that they had attended several parties that night. Several members of the group had been drinking, the teen said she had had at least seven glasses of alcohol.

In her first police report, she said she had an encounter with someone named Danny who later led her to the bedroom where she was attacked, she said. But in a later interview, she said she came to believe his name was Matt.

Araizas’ lawyers have said their client never entered the house, but admitted that he had sexual relations with the girl. The affidavits show that Araiza, Ewaliko and Leonard told the teen during recorded phone conversations under the pretext that sexual encounters with her were consensual.

The teen, named Jane Doe in the documents, told detectives there were several people in the room, all male, and said she was not scared but felt defeated and knew something was about to happen.

Doe felt the men would do whatever they wanted to do, and she would cooperate so she wouldn’t be seriously injured, according to the search warrant affidavits. Doe was in and out of consciousness at the time and her memory was hazy.

She said she believed two videos were recorded of the attackers performing aggressive sexual acts on her, the arrest warrants said. She told detectives she recognized the glitch sound made when an image was uploaded to Snapchat.

During the attack, Doe heard one of the men say, “Who’s next?” read the commands.

While the teen couldn’t remember saying no during the alleged assault, she also said she didn’t consent to having sex with any of the people in the room.

In an interview more than a week after the house party, she told detectives that she had no recollection of walking to the room and only remembered arriving in the room.

Several friends told police they were trying to find the teen, but a man at the door of the home repeatedly refused to let them in. Eventually, one of her friends was let in and found the teen in a hallway.

Some friends said the teen was distraught and untidy when she left the house. A friend said she smiled at first, but later became distraught. Nearly all accounts stated that the teen was bloody and bruised.

The affidavits say the officer she first spoke to saw severe bruising on her throat and neck, bruising on her leg, and a half-inch gash on her head.

After the party, the teen girls’ phone went missing. They searched for it with an app and, according to the report, it pinged at home.

The affidavits refer to the results of the sexual assault investigation the teen underwent, which said DNA from at least two unknown people was found and that there were several contributors to the bikini bottom of the fairy costume she wore to the party.

According to the orders, the investigation could not confirm or refute an attack, but a doctor who reviewed the report said the findings were consistent with the teens’ report.

The woman’s civil suit will go to trial in San Diego Superior Court in October.