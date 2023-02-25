LIVE: MSHSL Class A Girls’ Hockey State Tournament





Watch on WDIO Streaming Channels: The No. 2 seeded Proctor/Hermantown Mirage will take on the No. 3 seeded Orono Spartan’s at 11am on Friday. In the second game of Class A, Warroad South meets Saint Paul at 1:00 PM. You can watch the Class A Semifinals and Championship games on WDIO2 Me-TV and on WDIO.com and WDIO’s streaming channels. The Proctor/Hermantown girls’ hockey team advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday as the Mirage defeated Mankato East 4-3 in the Class A State Quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center. Reese Heitzman scored twice, with Nya Sieger and Ella Rothe contributing to the score. Mirage netminder Neelah McLeod recorded 11 saves on 14 shots in Wednesday’s game. Orono advanced with a win against the Luverne Cardinals in the quarterfinals. MSHSL Hockey Schedule below, basketball schedule can be found here. Girls hockey The MSHSL Girls Hockey State Tournament kicks off Wednesday, February 22 at the Xcel Energy Center. WDIO broadcasts the Semi-Final and Championship games on WDIO2 Me-TV. The semi-final matches will be broadcast on Friday 24 February and the championship matches on Saturday 25 February. Class A Semifinals at 11am and 1pm on WDIO2 Me-TV

Class AA Semifinals at 6pm and 8pm on WDIO2 Me-TV

Class A Championship Game at 4:00 PM on WDIO2 Me-TV

Class AA Championship Game at 7:00 PM on WDIO2 Me-TV Related: Where Can I Find Me-TV? Hockey for boys Watch the MSHSL Boys Hockey Section 7AA Semifinals on Saturday, February 25 and 7A Semifinals on Monday, February 27 via streaming at WDIO.com/liveplus. Section 7A Boys Hockey Semifinals Monday, February 27 at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM (moved due to weather)

Section 7AA Boys Hockey Semifinals Saturday at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM The Section 7A and Section 7AA Boys Hockey Championship games will be held on Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2 from Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The championship games will be broadcast live on WDIO and via streaming pay-per-view WDIO.com/liveplus. Section 7A Boys Hockey Championship on Wednesday, March 1

Section 7AA Boys Hockey Championship on Thursday, March 2 Pre-game starts at 6:30 PM and game starts at 7 PM on WDIO and WDIO.com/liveplus. The Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey State Tournament is from Wednesday March 8 to Saturday March 11. The state tournament will be broadcast live on WDIO. Wednesday March 8 Class A Quarterfinals is WDIO #2 Seed vs Random Draw at 11am

#3 Seed vs. Random Draw at 1:00 PM *Approximate

#1 seed vs random draw at 6pm

#4 seed vs. #5 seed at 8:00 PM *approximately Thursday, March 9 Class AA Quarterfinals is WDIO #2 Seed vs Random Draw at 11am

#3 Seed vs. Random Draw at 1:00 PM *Approximate

#1 seed vs random draw at 6pm

#4 seed vs. #5 seed at 8:00 PM *approximately Friday, March 10 Semifinals on WDIO Class A Semifinals at 11am

Class A Semifinals at 1:00 PM * approximate

Class AA semi-finals at 6 p.m

Class AA semi-finals at 8pm *approximately Saturday, March 11 Championship matches on WDIO Class A Championship at noon

Class AA Championship at 7:00 PM

