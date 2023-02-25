Best badminton racket under 2000

Things to consider before using one

badminton racket under 2000

available to you online:

The weight

Balance

Shaft

Grip

string tension

A badminton racket is one of the special pieces of equipment required for the popular badminton sport around the world. Every player’s badminton racket is an essential piece of equipment that has a major impact on their performance. For any player, having the right equipment is important, and the badminton racket is one of the most important accessories. Choosing the best 2000 racket can be difficult because there are so many alternatives on the market. You will find several in this article badminton rackets under 2000 in India. Badminton is one of the most popular outdoor sports and is practiced in almost every home. It is a sport that people enjoy playing with their families, but it is also practiced professionally. If you enjoy playing badminton, you’re probably considering investing in the best racket possible.However, choosing the best badminton racket from 2000 becomes a challenge with the plethora of options available online. That’s why we’ve put together a detailed list of the best badminton rackets under 2000 currently available online to help you in your decision making process. So read this post carefully to learn more about the top badminton rackets under 2000. After all, you can improve your performance and increase your enjoyment of badminton by choosing a racket that suits your playing style and skill level.1.: An important aspect to take into account is the weight of the badminton racket. A heavy racquet is easier to move but may not have enough power, while a lighter racquet can help you generate more power but can also wear you out quickly.2.: How the weight is distributed over the racket is called the balance of the racket. It can have a heavy head, a balanced head, or a light head.3.: The handle of the badminton racket is also very important for your performance. It can be rigid, medium flexible or flexible.4.: The grip of the badminton racket is another important aspect to take into account. It can be thin or thick and it can be made of different materials.5.: The string tension of the badminton racket must also be taken into account. While a higher string tension gives you more control, it can also make your shots less powerful.

Li-Ning G-Force 3600 Superlite badminton racket

The Li-Ning G Force series uses ultra-carbon fiber, a robust material. This material provides excellent rigidity to withstand shock loads at very low weights. Aramid fiber is a material with high strength, high modulus, good elasticity and toughness. It serves as the main component of helmets and body armor. So it is worth choosing this badminton racket under 2000! The racket’s special design makes it easier to swing by reducing air resistance. It also has a wider sweet spot for more precision and control. You can improve your performance and increase your enjoyment of badminton by choosing the racket that suits your playing style and skills.

Yonex Nanoray Light 18i graphite badminton racket

Engineered for lightning-fast shots, the Nanoray Lite 18i features streamlined aerodynamic nanoscience technology integrated into the shaft for firm flex and unparalleled rebound. This racquet offers high tension support (30 lbs string tension), more power and better control, allowing for fast shots and excellent maneuverability without sacrificing power. So it’s worth choosing this badminton racket from 2000! The head of the racket is isometric, resulting in a larger sweet spot and fewer misses. The Nanoray Lite 18i also has a built-in T-joint that improves the strength and stability of the racket. The Yonex Nanoray Lite 18i is a lightweight racket for beginners and advanced players. The weight of 83 grams and the flexible shaft make it light and easy to operate.

Apacs Finapi 232 graphite badminton racket

More control and more power are provided by the extra thin shaft design. Flex Power has crafted an extra-thin 7.0mm diameter shaft with a special elastic joint and craftsmanship that successfully balances rebound and anti-torque performance, accurately transmits power and reflects player intent. Then this badminton racket under 2000 may be the best option for you! The ultra-high modulus carbon graphite material is used to make the racket, which has higher strength and stiffness. It prevents the frame from warping and twisting and gives you a more stable and accurate point of attack. The frame and shaft of the Finapi 232 are reinforced against impact and bending thanks to the use of carbon nanotubes in the development. In addition, the basic material of the racket is 24t high-quality Japanese graphite.

YONEX badminton racket Voltric Lite 25i

Increased shuttle stability ‘NEW’ built-in T-joints are made from a unique, lightweight material blended with epoxy adhesive and foam to increase the shuttle’s stability on the string bed and while moving through the air, enhancing quality and performance improved. Compared to a traditional round frame, the square design of an isometric racket creates a larger sweet spot by maximizing the intersection of the main and cross strings. For a smoother grip, fast tracking and the best maneuverability, the control support cap offers an 88% wider flat surface than a typical racket. Then this badminton racket under 2000 might be the best choice for you!

Li-Ning Turbo strung badminton racket

To improve flexibility, stability and durability and give you more power with every shot, this badminton racket uses TB nanometer technology, which works better when combined with carbon fiber and resin. Therefore, this badminton racket under 2000 can be the best option for you! The racket is made of ultra-stable carbon fiber, which is stronger and more durable than traditional structures. For advanced players looking for a balance between power and control, this is a fantastic badminton racket. This badminton racket has a beautiful design and could be one of the best rackets under 2000 available online.

Head Inferno 70 graphite badminton racket

If you are planning to buy a badminton racket to improve your playing skills, this model is an excellent option as it is priced under 2000 and falls within that range. This racket is part of the Speed ​​series, which is made for fast swings and more accurate shots. The construction of this racket is also quite sturdy. Players who prefer a mix of power and control will find the racket’s medium flexibility and weight of 90 grams ideal. This allows you to choose this badminton racket for less than 2000!

Senston N80 single graphite badminton racket

Instead of metal parts, a new type of lightweight plastic made from a special epoxy resin is now mainly used for the built-in T-joint. The frame is more powerful and stable due to the lightweight resin compound. The stroke frequency is higher and the sweet spot is larger with the isometric square head shape. In addition, the defense is improved and the usable range is increased. So it is worth choosing this badminton racket under 2000! The unique pyramid frame and rim design works with air mechanics to reduce swing resistance and increase badminton speed. The Senston N80 racket is available in nine colors to suit the needs of all badminton players.

YONEX badminton racket ASTROX LITE 21

The badminton racket you end up using on the court should be the right size for you and should match your level of play. Think carefully about crucial elements such as handle, racket weight, head shape and balance point. That’s why you could choose this badminton racket under 2000! With a wider span and more bounce, the stroke speed will be significantly increased. The low tension string layout and isometric shape of the club head make it easy to understand the fundamentals of hitting. The flexible shaft and light weight make it easy to handle and move.

DISCLAIMER: The Times of India journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change with offers from Amazon.