HOOPS CENTRAL: Lady Vols in Kentucky





Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) travels to Memorial Coliseum in Lexington to wrap up the regular season on Sunday with a game at 2:02 PM ET vs. Kentucky (10-17, 2-13 SEC). The matchup marks the last basketball game at the historic venue before it undergoes major renovations during the off-season. The Lady Vols go into the afternoon secured third place in league games for the fourth consecutive season. They’ve earned a No. 3 seed and double bye in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and will play Friday at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET against the winner of Thursday’s game between the No. 6 seed vs. the winner of the No. 11/14 match-up. UT has won the most league games in a campaign since winning 15-1 and claiming the SEC regular season title in 2014-15. The Wildcats are tied with Texas A&M in 13th going into Sunday’s action and would currently be assigned number 14 and playing number 11 on Wednesday. This will be the 74th meeting between these programs with UT holding a 57-16 series advantage, including 21-10 vs. UK in games played in Lexington. UT has won four of its last six games and won 16 of its last 21, with its only losses during that span at No. 3 Stanford (77-70), vs. No. 4 UConn (84-67), at No. 4. 5 LSU (76-68), at 19-8 Mississippi State (91-90 2OT) and vs. No. 1/1 South Carolina (73-60). On Thursday night, the Lady Vols led top-ranked South Carolina 19-10 going into the second quarter, but the Gamecocks outscored UT 49-22 through the middle two frames and held on for a 73-60 victory in Knoxville. The Wildcats dropped a 74-67 decision on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night, with the Aggies winning the rebounding and points in the statistical paint categories by 46-29 and 38-24 counts, respectively. UK hit the bullseye on Sunday after dropping the last six games and eight of the last nine. GAMEDAY TIMES & BROADCAST INFO RELATED LINKS Buy tickets Walk-Through Metal Detectors in Use Clear Bag Policy Gameday Info Follow @LadyVol_Hoops TENNESSEE Grid ScheduleGame Notes KENTUCKY Schedule SchemeGame notes THE LATEST OF THE LADY VOLS Tennessee tames the Tigers, 83-76 Strong second half lifts Lady Vols to 86-59 victory over Vandy Horston, Jackson named for Naismith Midseason team Lady Vols falls in double overtime thriller at MSU, 91-90 Defensive effort sends Tennessee past Ole Miss, 65 -51 Lady Vols fall to undefeated #3/3 LSU, 76-68 Lady Vols falls short to No. 5/4 UConn, 84-67 Fan info for Thursday’s Tennessee Versus UConn game Lady Vols win thriller in Missouri, 68 -65 Lady Vols big win over Gators, 74-56 Lady Vols Best Georgia, 68-55, to extend winning streak to seven broadcast information Sunday’s game will be broadcast by SEC Network, with Sam Gore (PxP) and LVFL Tamika Catchings (analyst) on the call.

All games in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets through the WatchESPN app, and streamed to televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360, or Xbox One for fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliate provider.

The match can also be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and via audio stream, with Brian Rice on the phone and Andy Brock as the studio host.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or schedule on USports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliate members, click the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network, and then click the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

Airtime for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to the tip.

Lady Vol Network broadcasts will be available on satellite radio via SiriusXM Ch. 374 and the SXM app on Ch. 374. Many UT/UK connections There will be many familiar faces lining the sidelines for Sunday’s game, and this marks the fifth time a Lady Vol head coach has taken on a former UT teammate who is running a different program.

Kelly Harper and Kyra Elzy are tied 2-2 after their teams broke up in encounters for the past two seasons.

and Kyra Elzy are tied 2-2 after their teams broke up in encounters for the past two seasons. Harper served in home games in 2021 and 2022, while Elzy’s squad triumphed at Rupp Arena on February 11, 2021, during UT’s last visit to Lexington, coming out on top, 83-74, in their most recent meeting last season at the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

UT’s Kellie (Jolly) Harper (1995-99) was teammates from 1996-99 at Tennessee with Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy (1996-2001) and assistant coach Niya Butts (1996-2000). The trio played together on the second and third of UT’s three straight NCAA titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Elzy worked for the staff of the UT from 2012 to 2016, including as an assistant coach and head coach.

Elzy, who is in her third season, took over at UK following the retirement of former head coach Matthew Mitchell, who was a graduate assistant at Tennessee in 1999-2000.

British assistant Amber Smith was a GA at Tennessee in 2013-14.

Kentucky strength and conditioning coach Lee Taylor served on the UT women’s basketball staff in the same role from 2013-19.

UT presents the 2021 Miss Kentucky Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year Brooklyn Miles from Franklin County High School in Frankfort, Ky. Two of UT’s best ever with a score of 20+ Jordan Horston (15) and Rickea Jackson (13) ranked No. 8 and No. 11 in Tennessee 20-point games.

(15) and (13) ranked No. 8 and No. 11 in Tennessee 20-point games. The top seven are Chamique Holdsclaw (83), Bridgette Gordon (58), Candace Parker (48), Tamika Catchings (27), Rennia Davis (23), Diamond DeShields (21), Meighan Simmons (20). Shelia Collins and Tanya Haave are tied for ninth with 14 each.

Jackson’s 13 this season ranks 11th in single-season history.

Only Chamique Holdsclaw (28, 24, 20), Candace Parker (21, 17), Bridgette Gordon (20, 18), Shelia Collins (14) and Tanya Haave (14) have produced more in a year.

Jackson has the ninth-highest all-time winning percentage among Lady Vols in games in which she has scored 20, with Tennessee going 11-2 (.846) in those games. Jordan is a doubly good guard Jordan Horston has produced 20 career double-doubles, recording the most of any pure guard in Lady Vol history. She has seven in 2022-23.

has produced 20 career double-doubles, recording the most of any pure guard in Lady Vol history. She has seven in 2022-23. Only four other UT guards have had five or more double-doubles in a career, including Shelia Collins (15), Diamond DeShields (7), Semeka Randall (7), and Tasha Butts (6). Do the dirty work Looking back at the game in South Carolina The Lady Vols led by as much as 10 points in the first quarter, but No. 1 South Carolina bounced back and avoided a second-half rally to clinch a 73-60 win Thursday night at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Senior Rickea Jackson was the leading scorer for Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) with 21 points and five rebounds. Fellow senior Jordan Horston turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Caroline Striplin also had a double-digit outing with 11 points on the night.

was the leading scorer for Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) with 21 points and five rebounds. Fellow senior turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore also had a double-digit outing with 11 points on the night. Undefeated South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC), winning for its 34th straight, was led by Zia Cooke with 19 points. Brea Beal posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston had 15 and 11 points, respectively. Closing first quarter Tennessee held South Carolina to just 10 points in the first quarter, the fewest points USC has posted in a quarter this season.

Prior to the game against Tennessee, the Gamecocks have been held under 15 points in only 16 of 108 quarters played this season, with the least 11 coming against Ole Miss on February 19. Striplin Snipers Caroline Striplin emptied a career-best three treys against South Carolina en route to 11 points.

emptied a career-best three treys against South Carolina en route to 11 points. Previously, she had never hit more than one three in a game.

The performance marks her third double-digit outing of the season and second during SEC play. Big game Jordy Jordan Horston recorded her seventh double-double of the season for 14 points and 11 rebounds against USC.

recorded her seventh double-double of the season for 14 points and 11 rebounds against USC. Four of those seven double-doubles came against ranked opponents, and she averages 19.5 ppg. and 9.2rpg. against top-25 teams. Count on ‘Kea With 21 points against South Carolina, Rickea Jackson registered her fifth straight game with 20+ points, 13th on the season and 10th in SEC play.

registered her fifth straight game with 20+ points, 13th on the season and 10th in SEC play. She also scored her 26th double-digit effort of 2022-23, her 14th against an SEC opponent. UT/UK Notes Tennessee is 21-10 vs. Kentucky in Lexington and 10-2 at neutral venues. The Lady Vols are 9-2 in postseason tournament games.

The Lady Vols are 20-8 all-time at Memorial Coliseum and 1-2 at Rupp Arena (RA).

UT is aiming for its first win in Lexington since 2017 and first win in Memorial since 2015.

The Lady Vols have a score of 26-4 against the UK in games played in Knoxville.

UT is 3-1 in overtime games vs. Kentucky, including 3-0 in Lexington and 0-1 in Knoxville, with the last OT game in 1994.

Tennessee has met only one other team as many times as the Vanderbilt Wildcats in 88 meetings.

Kelly Harper is 2-4 all-time vs. Kentucky, but she’s 2-2 head-to-head vs. Kira Elzy. A look at the wildcat strikes UK is led by Robyn Benton (16.6), Jada Walker (12.6) and Maddie Scherr (10.7).

The Wildcats have three players with 22 3-pointers or more.

Kentucky forces 20.4 turnovers per game. Kentucky’s last game Robyn Benton scored 21 points, but Kentucky lost to Texas A&M 74-67 at the Reed Arena on Thursday night.

Kentucky (10-17, 2-13 SEC) got 18 points, six rebounds and two assists from Maddie Scherr, and 10 points and seven rebounds from Ajae Petty.

Benton (4-8) and Scherr (3-7) were 7 out of 15 on 3FGs. Last meeting between UT/UK To graduate Alex dye achieved a game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Kentucky team that hit six treys in the first quarter as No. 18/15 Tennessee fell March 5 in the SEC Women’s Semifinals 2022 Nashville Basketball Tournament, 83-74.

achieved a game-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Kentucky team that hit six treys in the first quarter as No. 18/15 Tennessee fell March 5 in the SEC Women’s Semifinals 2022 Nashville Basketball Tournament, 83-74. Dye managed to record her second consecutive double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds on the season. Senior Rae Burrell also was in double digits ahead of third-seeded Tennessee (23-8) with 16 points on the day.

also was in double digits ahead of third-seeded Tennessee (23-8) with 16 points on the day. Rhyne Howard led seventh-seeded Kentucky (18-11) with 24 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker scored 16 each. Last time in Lexington The No. 5/6 Tennessee women’s basketball team scored 73 points in the last three quarters and used a balanced offensive effort to defeat No. 19/20 Kentucky, 84-58, on January 16, 2022, in Knoxville.

Rae Burrell And Key Green tied for the UT team leader in scoring at 14 points apiece while Jordan Walker And Jordan Horston contributed 10 each.

And tied for the UT team leader in scoring at 14 points apiece while And contributed 10 each. Rhyne Howard threw in 24 for the Wildcats.

