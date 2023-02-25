Sports
Local view: Hermantown hockey is a juggernaut that sucks joy out of other school programs – Duluth News Tribune
Hermantown High School’s decision to remain in Class A hockey has officially made a mockery of high school hockey in Northeast Minnesota.
The decision prompted Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge high schools to switch to class AA. Both schools stated that their reason was an attempt to attract more players. I suspect the real reason is not to play against Hermantown in the playoffs.
For competition purposes, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) divides member schools by enrollment. Sounds fair, but it’s not that simple. In 1992-93, one year after creating a two-way hockey playoff, the state mandated that all schools participate in open enrollment. The goal was to give students access to programs that their community may not offer, but their neighbor does. This sounds great in theory, but how might it affect athletics, in this case boy hockey? Things would never be the same again.
Enter the situation of Hermantown. The wooded hamlet bordering Duluth was once an area where the U.S. government handed over Depression-era “Jackson Project” homes, complete with chickens and cows, to residents of Duluth to get them out of the city to make a living to start. Hermantown will naturally never have a large high school. Now an affluent community, it is home to professionals who used to populate the east side of Duluth. With them have come their descendants. They are athletic and well-to-do, and form sports teams that make Northeast Minnesota the envy.
In 2007, Hermantown won its first Class A hockey title in the state. In 2010, Duluth announced the closure of Central High School. Athletes scattered and Hermantown got hockey players. That winter, the eighth and ninth grade bantams of Hermantown gave Duluth East its first loss in the district game in more than 10 years. That same winter, the sixth and seventh graders defeated Hermantown East 10-0. Hermantown would soon become the new Duluth East, similar to Edina East that took over Minneapolis Southwest in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Hermantown has made the Class A state tournament 12 of the past 13 seasons. The MSHSL rationale for two-class hockey 30 years ago was to give small schools a chance to compete in the state tournament, the exposure would certainly boost hockey enrollment. Denfeld has lost to Hermantown in three finals in a row by a combined score of 24-1. The Hunters should have played in three state tournaments and seen that hump. They have not.
Hermantown’s program includes children who live in surrounding communities or whose families have moved to Hermantown. Each player means approximately $10,000 in public funding for their education.
As a former member of the Hermantown Hockey Association and a field hockey camp conductor for many years, I can count up to 50 skaters who have moved from other schools to the Hermantown program over the past 10 to 15 years. Spending an average of half their school time in Hermantown equates to more than $3 million for the Hawks and a huge loss to their neighbors. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a situation where an organization loses an asset and a governing body pays the organization that receives that asset. High school hockey is not a business. It is an athletic venture in an educational environment for children.
The current playoff system is a disaster. Hermantown makes a joke of it and laughs all the way to the bank. The current schedule features 13 class AA opponents. Compared to local teams in both divisions, this season’s aggregate score is 52-5. This comes on the heels of Hermantown beating its three local opponents 30-0 in last season’s playoffs. Let that sink in for a moment. Hermantown has beaten the local “league” 82-5 in the last 11 games it has played and then opted to “compete” at the lowest level for the next two seasons.
The MSHSL must immediately set a new rule. All teams must compete exclusively in Class A or AA level, regular season and playoffs. Teams can’t have their cake and eat it too by offering their recruits, transfers and open enrollees a Class AA schedule and a guarantee to play on television in the state’s Class A tournament. The occurrence of this situation has become a death knell for any school without a strong hockey history.
For now, the MSHSL holds the future of high school hockey in Northeast Minnesota in the hands of the game’s caretakers in every community. The caretakers in Hermantown have made it clear that they care for Hermantown.
One principle that educational institutions try to instill in their students is that it is hard to do the right thing. If Hermantown makes it clear to its student athletes that it’s OK to beat its opponents 82-5, then I and much of Northeast Minnesota would strongly disagree.
Surprisingly, the decline of the people of Northeast Minnesota has been mild. It’s called Minnesota Nice. The dysfunction in our playoff system would be met with a lot of noise in Detroit, Chicago, Boston or anywhere in Canada.
Hermantown’s geographic location has given it access to athletes and affluent parents that no Class A team in Northeast Minnesota remotely approaches. Rather than giving back to the game, its choices subdue the delight of every little school team in the area.
It’s time for Hermantown to stop hiding behind an archaic high school rule and do the right thing.
Scott Pionk is a longtime hockey parent at Hermantown High School. In April, he was brought in to lead the new hockey program at Stella Maris Academy in Duluth. He wrote this for the News Tribune.
