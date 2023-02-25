Live Updates: Oklahoma vs. UCLA softball in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic





Oklahoma and UCLA started the season as the top two teams in the country. Since we’ve seen the schedules, we’ve been gearing up for this 1v2 matchup. And we still have it, but flipped. We once thought Oklahoma, the back-to-back reigning national champion, would be the No. 1 team, but instead UCLA goes into the game sitting atop college softball. The flip-flop happened last week when Oklahoma lost an unexpected game to Baylor. Jordy Bahl was in the circle and gave up a three-point bomb that gave the Bears the advantage. The Sooners tried to fight back from a 4-1 deficit, but eventually went down 4-3. Last season, it took Oklahoma softball 39 games to lose its first game of the season. In 2023, it took only 10 days and nine games. But of course, head coach Patty Gasso said in the soonersports.com recap of the game“What just happened is extremely valuable. What is valuable is the reaction, the rebound and the extra work that goes into making us better. Our offense was mixed up with things and we definitely need to find a way to deal with pitchers. that mix pitches better.” So the loss probably shouldn’t worry Sooners fans. Usually losses come early and often in softball, but this was strange for Oklahoma. Also for UCLA, as the Bruins are currently undefeated on the season despite multiple ranked matchups. In fact, they faced No. 3 Florida in the Mary Nutter on Thursday and they came out on top with a 10-0 victory in five innings. To go FURTHER, Megan Faraimo threw a no-hitter. UCLA head coach KellyInouye-Perez said Faraimo is on a mission this season. That much is clear to all of us. We will probably see Faraimo and Bahl in the circle. Oklahoma also has Alex Storako and Nicole May to team up with. Both Faraimo and Bahl are dangerous two-way players. These are definitely two of the best pitching rods in the country, as well as two of the best offensive lineups in the country. Faraimo has not lacked walking support so far this season. They have already put up 10 or more points in four games. And this was not against weak competition, the Bruins took down Alabama, Virginia Tech, Louisiana and Florida. The resume is super impressive. If Faraimo’s on a mission… so is Maya Brady. The senior star is hitting .575 on the season so far with five home runs left. Jordan Woolery and Savannah Pola are not far behind. The Sooners lost Jocelyn Alo this season, but Jocelyn Erickson, a college freshman, currently leads the team in average. Plus Haley Lee, Rylie Boone and Grace Lyons all hit .400 or higher. Tiare Jennings hits .385 with one home run, which is usually pretty good. But we are talking about the D1 softball number 1 player in the country. It’s possible she’ll kick it up a notch at any point. This is a top level match between the top two teams in the country. Prepare for a good one.

