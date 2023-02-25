App State Announces 2023 Football Schedule









BOONE, NC With regional rivalries and high-profile matchups in September, October and November giving App State Football an exciting football schedule for 2023 from start to finish, the Sun Belt Conference on Friday announced the order and dates for each league game to match its previous fixtures. the Mountaineers. announced non-conference enemies. Gardner-Webb, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss, Marshall and Georgia Southern are all coming to The Rock this season. All six opponents who traveled to Boone made their postseason appearances a year ago. Tickets will be in high demand again after App State set school and Sun Belt records for seasonal attendance in 2021, only to shatter them again last fall. Fans with 2022 season tickets have until March 31renew their tickets for the upcoming season. Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets can enterthis online form will be added to the waiting list for new subscriptions 2023. They will be notified of seat options (if available) after the renewal process is complete. After a nonleague schedule that includes a Sept. 2 opener against Gardner-Webb, a Sept. 9 trip to North Carolina, East Carolina’s highly anticipated return to Boone Sept. 16 (family weekend), and a Sept. 23 performance in Wyoming, App State begins Sun Belt play at West Division foe ULM on September 30. The only non-Saturday game on App State’s schedule falls 10 days later, a nationally televised Tuesday night home game against Coastal Carolina. Eleven days after hosting Coastal, the Mountaineers face Old Dominion for the first time to play a conference game in Norfolk, Virginia. The West Division team coming to Boone in 2023 is Southern Miss, and App State will host the Golden Eagles for Homecoming on October 28. That game is being played five years after the hurricane-related cancellation of an App State-Southern Miss contest that was scheduled to take place in 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The only instance of back-to-back home games occurs when Marshall travels to Boone for a November 4 game at The Rock a week after visiting Southern Miss. The Mountaineers will then have back-to-back road games for a second time in 2023, with a November 11 game at Georgia State and their first Sun Belt Conference game at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on November 18. App State closes out the regular season against Georgia Southern in Boone on November 25. Playing times and television channels will be announced later. Details for the Family Weekend and Homecoming games, as well as announcements of other home game promotions and celebrations, will be announced at a later date. Two years ago, when Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern all played in Boone, fans witnessed one of the most exciting home games in App State history. That fall included a 31-30 home win against the Thundering Herd and a field goal in a 30-27 home win against the Chanticleers. Those games were on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively, and the next App State-Coastal game will take place on Tuesday. The Mountaineers played road games Tuesday at Louisiana in 2021 and Arkansas State in 2018, but this will be the first Tuesday game at Kidd Brewer Stadium. This also marks the first time since 2017 that App State will begin a season with only one midweek game scheduled. As an FBS program, the Mountaineers played one weekday game in 2014 and 2017, then only one in 2020, despite having two on the original schedule leading to a season with several COVID-related adjustments. SCHEDULE 2023

Fed up. Sept 2 vs. Gardner-Webb Saturday, September 9 in North Carolina

Sat. September 16 vs. East Carolina (family weekend) Saturday, September 23 in Wyoming

Sat. Sept 30 at ULM*

Tuesday Oct 10 vs. Coastal Carolina* Sat. Oct 21 in Old Dominion*

Fed up. Oct 28 vs. Southern Miss* (Homecoming)

Fed up. Nov 4 vs. Marshal* Sat. 11 Nov. in the state of Georgia*

Sat. 18 Nov. in James Madison*

Fed up. Nov 25 vs. Georgia Southern* HOME GAMES IN BOLD * Indicates the Sun Belt Conference game

