Friday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





I don’t think we’re making a big enough fantasy deal about a certain Panther’s planned return to the Florida lineup this Friday. After spending the entire season recovering from an Achilles tendon injury suffered over the summer, Anthony Duclair is finally expected to rejoin his teammates on game ice. After months of attending team meetings, watching videos and reportedly training like an athlete possessed, the 27-year-old is undoubtedly bursting at the seams to make an immediate impact. “That’s our job, right?” told coach Paul Maurice FLA hockey now. “Here comes a man with elite speed and there’s something different about goal scorers. And he’s got it. When he crosses the line on every rush, he’s focused on scoring goals. He finishes every puck to the net.” He does. A formidable special teams presence, Duclair scored 31 goals and 27 assists in 74 games in 2021-22. He is expected to rejoin the Florida top six and power play, and plans to contribute at the same pace for the rest of this campaign. If possible, pick up Duclair ahead of Friday’s tilt with the Buffalo Sabers, when the Panthers celebrate Black History Month. “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” said the hands-on inclusion activist of Haitian descent. I promise you he won’t be available in 93% of ESPN.com’s fantasy leagues for long. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 7 p.m., PNC Arena, watch live on ESPN+ Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> The Hurricanes have averaged 4.25 goals/game since January 19 – second only to the Edmonton Oilers -. Statistically, they are even more productive in PNC Arena. Cam Talbot is making his first start for the Senators since suffering a lower body injury a month ago. We could see quite a few goals from the home side in this tilt, from the top line down. Mid-range fantasy attackers Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabers (67.3%): I’m all over the Sabers’ second line center in what promises to be a very entertaining affair between Buffalo and the Florida Panthers on Friday. But to string together three scoreless games this season, Cozens must not dent the scoresheet against Tampa and Toronto this week. Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Matt Martin, New York Islanders (1.9%): Already a coveted commodity in hit-rewarding fantasy leagues — he leads all NHL forwards with 232 to 60 games — the veteran throws in a little extra as a scoring force these days. Filling in for Mathew Barzal (out of action indefinitely) on a top-flight Islanders run with Bo Horvat, Martin has two assists and a goal on six shots in his past three games. Throw in all those hits, along with a single blocked shot, and now the 33-year-old is averaging 2.4 fantasy points/game across ESPN.com’s standard leagues. Play against Jonathan Quick and a tired Kings team in the daily competition this Friday. Also see: Editors’ Picks 2 Related Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Keepers Frederik Andersen (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (83.1%): The Hurricanes’ No. 1 has been outstanding lately, allowing just four goals in three straight wins. Keep in mind that there is a chance that Rod Brind’Amour will opt to start Antti Raanta (14.9%) against Ottawa Friday, instead saving Andersen for Saturday’s game against his former Ducks squad. I don’t dislike that fantasy match for Raanta either.

