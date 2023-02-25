Pack9 moves to 5-0 deficit in opening win over Belmont





Next game: Belmont 25-02-2023 | 14.00 hours ACCNX WKNC 88.1 February 25 (Sat) / 2pm Belmont History RALEIGH The No. 21 NC State baseball team improved to a perfect 5-0 Friday afternoon at Doak Field in Dail Park with an impressive 11-4 victory over Belmont. The Bruins struck first in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly by Belmont’s Brodey Heaton that put Sam Kirkpatrick up 1-0. The Pack answered on its first back-to-back hits in the 2nd half to open the team’s first at bat. Trevor Candelaria previously ripped a single to left on opening field LuJames Groover III hit his first home run of the season to make it 2-1 Wolfpack after the first. After Belmont (2-4) tied the game in the top of the third, the Wolfpack loaded the bases in the bottom of the third with two outs. Kale Harrison singled on the first delivery of the frame before Candelaria walked. After a few fly-ball outs, Will Marcy walked with two outs to extend the inning, ending in a shortstop payton green to the plate. Green fell behind on the count 0-2 before working the count full out at 3-2. On the sixth pitch of the at bat, Green hit a grand slam over the left field wall, breaking the lead and giving the Pack a 6-2 lead for good. Green’s grand slam was NC State’s first since then Josh Cap a grand slam against East Carolina on April 26. Belmont paired in the top of the fourth inning to make it 6-4. Baker Nelson went up the mound and recorded the last two outs of the frame. Nelson then posted back-to-back scoreless innings, finishing with 2.2 innings pitched while allowing only a hit and a walk with one strikeout. Groover III continued his great day at the plate in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a triple off the wall in center field. An error on centerfielder allowed him to race all the way home, making it 7-4 Pack in the fourth. Sam Highfill made his return to the mound, throwing two hitless innings in the seventh and eighth frames with a strikeout. Highfill needed just 21 pitches to record six crucial outs with a three-run lead. NC State scored its last four runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth. After Parker Nolan reached on a throwing error from the shortstop, Noah Zolen doubled into the hole at left center to take Nolan all the way home, extending the lead to 8-4. Later in the inning, Candelaria doubled down the left field line and drove home two more runs for a 10-4 Wolfpack lead. Groover III drove for the pack in the final run of the night with an RBI single to left field, closing the game just twice for the cycle. Carson Kelly recorded the last three outs for the Wolfpack on the mound and ended the game with a three-pitch strikeout. Green and Groover III led off the Wolfpack with four RBIs each. Candelaria, Green, and Groover III each ended up with multi-hit performances as well. NEXT ONE The Wolfpack looks set to earn its second win in a row in Saturday’s matchup against the Bruins. The first ball for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 PM and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. #Package9 | @NCStateBaseball

