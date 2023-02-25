Dylan Raiola Georgia Rumors Shot Down





Nebraska football recruiting followers got really excited over the past week over some rumors flying around social media that seemed to indicate that when it comes to Dylan Raiola, the Georgia Bulldogs were officially off the picture. It certainly makes sense why Nebraska football fans want the Bulldogs off the scene. After all, Georgia is the two-time defending champion. Playing quarterback for the top prospect in the 2024 class should be appealing. However, rumors have been swirling for a few weeks that Georgia may have backed out of Raiola. And then there was the rumor that he even canceled a planned March 18 visit to Athens. The problem is that rumors that he was canceling his visit seem to have come from a report that said Dylan Raiola’s visit to Georgia was “not a lock”. Nebraska football recruiting enthusiasts decided that meant it was definitely off. Anyone who has ever spent time on social media knows that once a rumor like this starts, it’s hard to stop it. One person tweets it, and another person, wanting to look like they have social media influence, decides to tweet it themselves, rather than mentioning the person they heard it from or just the post they saw to retweet. Has a legit beat writer confirmed Dylan Raiola’s news? — Mike 🌽 (@HuskerMike28) February 23, 2023 As it turns out, the hope that Georgia was completely out of the picture for the best quarterback in the class of 2024 was a little misplaced. It turns out that he is indeed planning to go to Athens next month. He makes that visit a week before he comes to Lincoln. So what does all this mean? In a nutshell, it means that nothing has actually changed. Dylan Raiola will likely choose between the defending national champions, a USC Trojans team that has a chance of being a favorite to win the Heisman in 2023. And then there are the Nebraska football recruiting efforts. For now, it still looks like the Huskers are out there. Maybe there are even the front runners. It certainly looks like the picture will become clearer towards the end of next month. But for now, a rather scary opponent has not been eliminated.

