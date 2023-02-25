



The 11e ranked Norwich University Women’s Ice Hockey will face Southern Maine in the semifinals of the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) as they look to continue their postseason run. Quarterfinals For the second consecutive season, the Cadets eliminated Johnson & Wales in the quarterfinals, this year knocking out the Wildcats 5-0 behind two goals and a freshman assist. Olivia Boyer (Saint Paul, Min.). Boyer’s linemates, in senior Ingrid Holstad-Berge (Stavanger, Norway) and fellow freshmen Rylie McIntyre (Brunswick, Maine)also recorded multi-point games, including McIntyre’s first collegiate goal.

Meanwhile, Southern Maine prevailed against UMass Boston by a score of 3-1, with senior Amanda Crowley picking up the game winner late in the second period. Sophomore Saint Albans, Vt native Madison Chagnon scored a goal and an assist while junior Haley McKim made 27 saves. This season’s gatherings The Cadet power play was unstoppable in the teams first game on December 3, with a perfect five for five on the day. Six different Norwich players had multi-point efforts headlined by senior Micah the Baptist (Ottawa, op.) scoring four goals and an assist in an 8–1 win over Norwich at the Kreitzberg Arena, the second career win for a freshman netminder Madison Brunette (Timmins, op.). In the second meeting on February 3 in Gorham, Maine, the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie with Taylor Giroard (Burlington, Mass.) scoring the cadets’ lone goal as they outscored the Huskies 43–26. Band story Norwich Statistical category Southern Maine 17-7-2 (14-2-2 NEHC) File 14-11-1 (11-6-1 NEHC) 4.3 Goals for per game 2.3 1.5 Goals against per match 2.4 22.9% Power Game % 7.8% 83.9% Penal Murder % 78.0% .926 Team saving rate .929 Leaders of Norwich Norwich has seven players on its roster who have been named to the NEHC’s All-Conference team, led by senior captain Ann-Frederick Guay (St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Que.) who was named Conference Player of the Year. Alongside Guay on the All-Conference First team are Baptiste and blueliners Morgan Teff (Redwood City, California) And Molly Flanagan (Lutz, Fla.). Rounding out the All-Conference winners are Aimee headland (Nottingham, UK)And Emma O’Neill (Hamburg, NY) who were named to the second team, and Boyer who earned a spot on the All-Rookie team. Norwich in the NCAA rankings Guay: 1.04 assists/game, 3nd1.7 points/game, 3ed4 winning goals, 11 drawse Baptiste: .85 goals/game, 11e8 Power Play goals, 3ed2 short goals, 9 drawe Team: 113 goals, 5e8e Score margin, 16e ranked Powerplay percentage Leaders of Southern Maine The Huskies offense is led by sophomore Madison Chagnon, who is the NEHC leader in goals (23) and second behind Guay in points (33). Chagnon also earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team. The other Southern Maine skater to earn All-Conference honors was defenseman Caroline Thompson who is on the All-Rookie team. Keeping Junior Leocadia Clark (Ode, Vt.) has carried the goaltending burden for the cadets. Clark is second in the NEHC in Goals Against Average (1.72), and fifth in Save Percentage (.925), while also tied for fifth in Division III with her seven shutouts. In the opposite fold is fellow junior Haley McKim who was named NEHC Goalie of the Year for the second consecutive year. McKim is third in the Conference in Save Percentage (.938) and leads the Conference in total saves (722). The NEHC Women’s Hockey Semifinal begins February 25 at 3 p.m. and is the first half of an NEHC Semifinal double header at the Kreitzberg Arena. The winner will face the semi-final winner with Elmira and William Smith.

