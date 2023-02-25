Relocations and Mergers Roundup – Sportico.com

Welcome to Sporticos Transactions wire, a weekly overview of personnel, partnerships and products in the sports industry.

Staff

Diamond Sports Group is taking executive steps

Diamond Sports Group has announced this David DeVoe Jr. came on board as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Eric Ratchman has been appointed to the newly created role of president of distribution and business development, effective immediately. Both will report directly to DSG CEO David Preschlack. DeVoe, who has advised DSG since September 2022, has served as chief financial officer for several companies, including Fox Entertainment Group, News America Marketing and TV Guide. Ratchman previously worked at Amazon as global head of business at IMDb TV and as director of prime video direct. Prior to that, he worked at Univision Communications, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and ESPN. As previously announced, DSG has exercised a grace period on a $140 million interest payment on its outstanding debt. The company expects its business to continue as usual and to continue broadcasting live sports productions as it tackles its balance sheet.

DAZN Appoints Marc Watson of Eleven Group as Head of Commercial Post-Acquisition

DAZN has named Eleven Group co-founder Mark Watson as chief commercial officer following the acquisition of its rival sports streamer this month. At DAZN, Watson will lead rights and content acquisition strategy and drive other commercial initiatives across the London-based group. Watson replaces Jacopo Tonoli, who has served as CCO since DAZN’s launch in 2016. Tonoli, who worked at DAZN’s predecessors, will remain as a special advisor to the company. Watson co-founded Eleven with Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani in 2015 and served as CEO until the company was sold to DAZN in a multi-million dollar deal earlier this month. Prior to Eleven, Watson was the CEO of BT’s television division.

Major League Rugby commissioner resigns

Chief Rugby Commissioner George Killebrew steps down after serving in the position since 2019. Under Killebrew’s leadership, MLR has grown, recently adding Chicago for the 2023 season and announcing the arrival of the Miami Sharks in 2024. Under his leadership, MLR signed a national television contract with Fox Sports, launched the first-ever collegiate version of rugby and developed its first live streaming platform, The Rugby Network (TRN). In recent years, the number of spectators at the stadium has doubled, with 75,000 new fans attending events in 2022. TRN’s viewership has grown 144% year over year, league-wide sponsorships have increased by seven figures and the Fox viewership is up 62% by 2022. Nick Benson, former Deputy Commissioner, has stepped in as CEO of the league and will assume responsibilities formerly held by Killebrew. Benson was a key member of the team that developed and launched MLR. Since the summer, he has taken on a consultative role, working with Killebrew and the league office to lead strategic initiatives.

Professional Fighters League Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has hired Bryan Kalka as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will lead the growth of PFL’s global sponsorship portfolio, media sales and licensing activities. Calka has more than 20 years of experience in the sports industry, most recently as SVP of global partnerships for the New York Islanders when the NHL club moved to the UBS Arena in Belmont Park. He also held executive leadership roles at BSE Global, where he oversaw strategy development and sponsorship marketing execution for the Brooklyn Nets, as well as the New York Yankees, where he led the partnership’s sales and activation teams.

PARTNERSHIPS

Ally and Disney announce multi-million dollar investment in women’s sports coverage

Ally and The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment to advance equality in women’s sports coverage. Buying traditional sports media is weighted heavily in men’s sports with women’s sports as an add-on. To increase representation of women’s sports and drive greater coverage, the partnership includes a media investment of more than 90% in women’s sports, aimed at expanding game highlights, branded content and features across the ESPN networks, including regular SportsCenter segments highlighting elite women’s sports performance. As part of the agreement, Ally Bank will become the official retail bank of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with media branding and activation rights to all ACC Championships, with the first-ever title sponsorship of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Soccer Championship, as well as the exclusive presenting sponsorship of the 2023 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Oak View Group partners with Shaquille O’Neal, Trisha Yearwood, Giada De Laurentiis

Global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG) has tapped NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal; Trisha Yearwood, Grammy and Emmy award-winning recording artist and author of bestselling cookbooks; and The New York Times bestselling author and successful restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis to bring their culinary styles to venues around the world and up the game on how diners experience food at sporting and live events. The trio will lead OVG’s new hospitality advisory board and work with OVG to help instill new thinking, new ambition and new social awareness in a concession industry that rarely lives up to the spectacle or passion of the shows the industry supports. They are tasked with thinking creatively about the design and expansion of menus, the elevation of premium dishes, local food sources and opportunities for community impact through MBE/WBE programs, sustainability and animal welfare.

Wilson sponsors sprawling racquet sports campus

Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing) Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Wilson) landed as the title sponsor of its first flagship location, a 45-acre campus in Raleigh, NC, featuring tennis, pickleball, padel, ping pong and beach tennis courts adjacent to retail and hospitality outlets, which will break ground in 2023 and open to the public in late 2024 public. Swing’s Raleigh campus will feature a Wilson Stringing Bar for tennis rackets and act as a testing ground for Wilson’s new consumer experiences driven by technology, including AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality) and gamification. The space offers a physical multi-racquet sports retail experience from the Wilson brand, featuring the latest innovations in Wilson equipment and sportswear; act as a destination for national and international tournaments and events; and continuing efforts to grow the player base in the US and abroad. The multi-purpose venue will also be home to a satellite hub of Wilson Labs, the brand’s R&D arm responsible for industry-leading Racquet Sports innovation. In addition, Swing and Wilson will align with community programming in and around Raleigh, with regular tennis, padel and pickleball programming. Wilson will also sponsor youth development grants and other charitable initiatives in line with their goal of increasing access to and participation in racquet sports.

Major League Rugby Names Official Wellness Partner

Major League Rugby (MLR) has signed a three-year partnership with Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), as the league’s Official Wellness Partner. Thorne will work directly with league stakeholders to improve MLR’s sports science and wellness practices, including the development of a Wellness Taskforce. In addition, Thorne will provide their full range of health supplements to the league and its players. In addition, Thorne will offer its products and solutions to all interested MLR rugby teams and offer fans of the league an exclusive discount through a dedicated MLR store. Playfly Premier Partnerships brokered the deal between the parties.

PRODUCTS

Ripken Baseball to debut All-Ripken Games in 2023

Ripken Baseball will host the inaugural All-Ripken Games, a platform that will attract the best youth players from across the country to compete at The Ripken Experience facilities. Players must be nominated by their peers and coaches to get the chance to train and compete against other elite young athletes. Ripken Baseball has teamed up with YTH Sports, a youth sports organization known for its Soccer Youth brand and All-American Series, to launch the inaugural All-Ripken Games. To qualify, players must be in high school graduating classes between the Class of 2026 and the Class of 2033 and demonstrate a high level of baseball knowledge, dedication, sportsmanship and skill.