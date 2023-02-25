Sports
Relocations and Mergers Roundup – Sportico.com
Welcome to Sporticos Transactions wire, a weekly overview of personnel, partnerships and products in the sports industry.
Staff
Diamond Sports Group is taking executive steps
Diamond Sports Group has announced this David DeVoe Jr. came on board as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Eric Ratchman has been appointed to the newly created role of president of distribution and business development, effective immediately. Both will report directly to DSG CEO David Preschlack. DeVoe, who has advised DSG since September 2022, has served as chief financial officer for several companies, including Fox Entertainment Group, News America Marketing and TV Guide. Ratchman previously worked at Amazon as global head of business at IMDb TV and as director of prime video direct. Prior to that, he worked at Univision Communications, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and ESPN. As previously announced, DSG has exercised a grace period on a $140 million interest payment on its outstanding debt. The company expects its business to continue as usual and to continue broadcasting live sports productions as it tackles its balance sheet.
DAZN Appoints Marc Watson of Eleven Group as Head of Commercial Post-Acquisition
DAZN has named Eleven Group co-founder Mark Watson as chief commercial officer following the acquisition of its rival sports streamer this month. At DAZN, Watson will lead rights and content acquisition strategy and drive other commercial initiatives across the London-based group. Watson replaces Jacopo Tonoli, who has served as CCO since DAZN’s launch in 2016. Tonoli, who worked at DAZN’s predecessors, will remain as a special advisor to the company. Watson co-founded Eleven with Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani in 2015 and served as CEO until the company was sold to DAZN in a multi-million dollar deal earlier this month. Prior to Eleven, Watson was the CEO of BT’s television division.
Major League Rugby commissioner resigns
Chief Rugby Commissioner George Killebrew steps down after serving in the position since 2019. Under Killebrew’s leadership, MLR has grown, recently adding Chicago for the 2023 season and announcing the arrival of the Miami Sharks in 2024. Under his leadership, MLR signed a national television contract with Fox Sports, launched the first-ever collegiate version of rugby and developed its first live streaming platform, The Rugby Network (TRN). In recent years, the number of spectators at the stadium has doubled, with 75,000 new fans attending events in 2022. TRN’s viewership has grown 144% year over year, league-wide sponsorships have increased by seven figures and the Fox viewership is up 62% by 2022. Nick Benson, former Deputy Commissioner, has stepped in as CEO of the league and will assume responsibilities formerly held by Killebrew. Benson was a key member of the team that developed and launched MLR. Since the summer, he has taken on a consultative role, working with Killebrew and the league office to lead strategic initiatives.
Professional Fighters League Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has hired Bryan Kalka as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will lead the growth of PFL’s global sponsorship portfolio, media sales and licensing activities. Calka has more than 20 years of experience in the sports industry, most recently as SVP of global partnerships for the New York Islanders when the NHL club moved to the UBS Arena in Belmont Park. He also held executive leadership roles at BSE Global, where he oversaw strategy development and sponsorship marketing execution for the Brooklyn Nets, as well as the New York Yankees, where he led the partnership’s sales and activation teams.
PARTNERSHIPS
Ally and Disney announce multi-million dollar investment in women’s sports coverage
Ally and The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar investment to advance equality in women’s sports coverage. Buying traditional sports media is weighted heavily in men’s sports with women’s sports as an add-on. To increase representation of women’s sports and drive greater coverage, the partnership includes a media investment of more than 90% in women’s sports, aimed at expanding game highlights, branded content and features across the ESPN networks, including regular SportsCenter segments highlighting elite women’s sports performance. As part of the agreement, Ally Bank will become the official retail bank of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with media branding and activation rights to all ACC Championships, with the first-ever title sponsorship of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Soccer Championship, as well as the exclusive presenting sponsorship of the 2023 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
Oak View Group partners with Shaquille O’Neal, Trisha Yearwood, Giada De Laurentiis
Global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG) has tapped NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal; Trisha Yearwood, Grammy and Emmy award-winning recording artist and author of bestselling cookbooks; and The New York Times bestselling author and successful restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis to bring their culinary styles to venues around the world and up the game on how diners experience food at sporting and live events. The trio will lead OVG’s new hospitality advisory board and work with OVG to help instill new thinking, new ambition and new social awareness in a concession industry that rarely lives up to the spectacle or passion of the shows the industry supports. They are tasked with thinking creatively about the design and expansion of menus, the elevation of premium dishes, local food sources and opportunities for community impact through MBE/WBE programs, sustainability and animal welfare.
Wilson sponsors sprawling racquet sports campus
Swing Racquet + Paddle (Swing) Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (Wilson) landed as the title sponsor of its first flagship location, a 45-acre campus in Raleigh, NC, featuring tennis, pickleball, padel, ping pong and beach tennis courts adjacent to retail and hospitality outlets, which will break ground in 2023 and open to the public in late 2024 public. Swing’s Raleigh campus will feature a Wilson Stringing Bar for tennis rackets and act as a testing ground for Wilson’s new consumer experiences driven by technology, including AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality) and gamification. The space offers a physical multi-racquet sports retail experience from the Wilson brand, featuring the latest innovations in Wilson equipment and sportswear; act as a destination for national and international tournaments and events; and continuing efforts to grow the player base in the US and abroad. The multi-purpose venue will also be home to a satellite hub of Wilson Labs, the brand’s R&D arm responsible for industry-leading Racquet Sports innovation. In addition, Swing and Wilson will align with community programming in and around Raleigh, with regular tennis, padel and pickleball programming. Wilson will also sponsor youth development grants and other charitable initiatives in line with their goal of increasing access to and participation in racquet sports.
Major League Rugby Names Official Wellness Partner
Major League Rugby (MLR) has signed a three-year partnership with Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), as the league’s Official Wellness Partner. Thorne will work directly with league stakeholders to improve MLR’s sports science and wellness practices, including the development of a Wellness Taskforce. In addition, Thorne will provide their full range of health supplements to the league and its players. In addition, Thorne will offer its products and solutions to all interested MLR rugby teams and offer fans of the league an exclusive discount through a dedicated MLR store. Playfly Premier Partnerships brokered the deal between the parties.
PRODUCTS
Ripken Baseball to debut All-Ripken Games in 2023
Ripken Baseball will host the inaugural All-Ripken Games, a platform that will attract the best youth players from across the country to compete at The Ripken Experience facilities. Players must be nominated by their peers and coaches to get the chance to train and compete against other elite young athletes. Ripken Baseball has teamed up with YTH Sports, a youth sports organization known for its Soccer Youth brand and All-American Series, to launch the inaugural All-Ripken Games. To qualify, players must be in high school graduating classes between the Class of 2026 and the Class of 2033 and demonstrate a high level of baseball knowledge, dedication, sportsmanship and skill.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportico.com/personalities/people/2023/sportico-transactions-roundup-february-24-1234710671/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister pledges to ‘get the job done’
- Bollywood star Akshay Kumar breaks selfie world record
- Mens Tennis Travels To Austin For In-State Battle With No. 2 Longhorns – Texas A&M Athletics
- No. 24 TCU loses 12-point lead behind, edges Texas Tech by 1
- Why Justin Trudeau Is Wrong About Google’s Response To Bill C-18 And Mandatory Payments For Links
- Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz air their dirty laundry on Twitter
- Trump DJs Weekly at Mar-a-Lago, Plays Broadway Songs, Celine Dion: Report
- QUANTUMANIA Actor Corey Stoll on Divisive Reactions to MODOK
- Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko to visit China amid fears Xi Jinping is supplying arms to Russia
- iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a thinner camera bump and a smaller footprint [Updated]
- These are the consequences for China if it provides lethal aid to Russia
- 7 Hit Tollywood Movies That Became Bollywood Disasters