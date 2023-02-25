Athletics ready to go at Ivy League Indoor Heps





PROVISION, RI With 11 regular season meetings in the rearview mirror, the Brown athletic teams are in Hanover New Hampshire and ready to battle for titles at the 2023 Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships Saturday through Sunday. Date: February 25-26, 2023

Timetable: Events overview

Live stream: ESPN+ (Saturday) | ESPN+ (Sunday)

Live results: Leon Timing

Tickets: Buy here

Ivy Championships Central Over the course of this season, the women’s team has put up 15 points that rank in the top 10 on the school’s all-time performers list, including a school record of Brooke Ur last weekend in the 60 meters hurdles (8.49), a lead of 0.01 seconds on the previous mark. Coming in this weekend, Brown’s women are in the top 15 nationally on the USTFCCCA #EventSquad rankings in both the triple jump (7th/12.18m average) and the high jump (15th/1.70m). Brown also comes in at No. 30 (5.83 m) in the long jump and leads the competition in all three events. Along with San Jose State, Brown is one of only two non-Power Conference teams to rank in the top seven in the triple jump. On the men’s side, the team has nine points among the top 10 best performers in school history, including three in the long jump. The men lead the Ivy League and rank 16th nationally in the #EventSquad ranking with an average triple jump of 14.56 meters. The Bears also rank second in the league behind Princeton and No. 14 nationally overall in the long jump (7.25). Both teams also have many athletes who rank in the top 10 in the Ivy League in events, including 13 on the men’s side and 19 on the women’s side. The men have five athletes in the top five in the competition and the women have eleven, which are listed below. Men’s Top 5 in Ivy League

High jump John MacNeil (1st/2.12m), Siddarth Raman (3rd/2.08m)

Long jump John MacNeil (3rd/7.39m), Frank Monahan Morang (4th/7.28m)

Triple jump Altan Mitchell (2nd/15.26m) Women’s Top 5 in Ivy League

60 hours Brooke Ur (2nd/8.49)

High jump Chiamaka Odenigbo (1st/1.78m), Rudecia Bernard (3rd/1.73m), Nene Mokonchu (4th/1.71m)

Long jump Jada Joseph (3rd/6.05m), Lauren Yeboah Kodie (5th/6.01m)

Triple jump Lauren Yeboah Kodie (3rd/12.64m)

Shot put Kendra Ezeama (5th/14.46m)

Pentathlon Chiamaka Odenigbo (2nd/3660)

4x800m relay Olivia Tumble , Nimrit Ahuja , Isolde McManus , Julia Schriefer (5th/9:07.94)

Distance medley relay Isa Stronski , Amy Willing , Stephanie Chris , Nimrit Ahuja (4th/11:41.61) BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

