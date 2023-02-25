Former Vols running back Alvin Kamara arrested, more





Today is Friday, February 24, and earlier this week a shocking new video was released from former Tennessee football star Alvin Kamara. According to Fox 8 News’ David Charns, the former Tennessee football and current New Orleans Saints are on the decline Alvin Kamara has been indicted by a grand jury in Las Vegas. Kamara received battery charges from a fight that broke out on the Las Vegas strip on February 5. What happened? The victim, Darnell Greene, told the Las Vegas Metro Police Department: “He [Darnell] waited outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub next to a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is located in the basement of the Cromwell. Greene continued his statement and went on to talk about what started the fight: “Once the elevator came down, I went to get in the elevator and a man put his hands on my, on my chest to tell me, like push me back and tell me I can’t get on the elevator,” she said. Greene to the high jury. “And I, uh, you know, I’m going there, it’s not my first time there, I’ve been there a few times and everyone uses [sic] the same elevator. So when he pushed me I pushed his hands off my chest and then he pushed me really hard and then someone hit me. It appears that the victim sustained many injuries from the beating, including a fractured eye socket and other facial injuries. It is unknown why Kamara acted the way he did, or what caused the anger to go through him to hit someone the way he did. According to ABC News, “Greene has filed a civil suit in Louisiana seeking $10 million in damages.” The Tennessee Football Response According to Richard G. West of Knoxville News, after Alvin Kamara’s video was released this week, deputy director Danny White and UT president Randy Boyd decided to remove Alvin from the Jumbotron at Neyland Stadium. I think this is a good move by Tennessee Football and a way to show everyone that UT is bigger than just football. Everyone in Tennessee knew and loved #6 for what he did on the football field, but we don’t tolerate this kind of behavior.

