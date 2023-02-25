Tennis world in disbelief about ‘terrible’ scenes in Dubai: ‘Difficult to watch’





Coco Gauff (right) won an error-packed tennis quarterfinal against Madison Keys in Dubai, in which both players combined a total of 82 unforced errors. Photo: Getty Tennis fans have taken to social media in disbelief afterwards Coco Gauff’s bizarre quarterfinal victory over Madison Keys at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Gauff set up a semifinal showdown with all-conquering world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after beating her compatriot Keys 6-2 7-5. Gauff’s win may have been due more to Keys committing a whopping 51 unforced errors over the two sets. Gauff wasn’t much better though, the 18-year-old also being responsible for 31 unforced errors to take the grand total for the two-set match to a whopping 82. ‘I KNOW’: Novak Djokovic closes ugly furor around Aus Open drama HEART WRECKING: Jelena Dokic responds to question about online bullying A shaky start from Keys allowed Gauff to dominate the first set, but the world number 23 challenged strongly in the second to lead 5–4, before a shaky play proved her undoing. It allowed teen sensation Gauff to withdraw, with Keys fittingly handing the win to her compatriot with her 51st and final unforced error on match point. Gauff knew she had to be much sharper in the semi-final against Swiatek, who stormed into the last four dropping only eight games in 10 sets of tennis. That stretch included the Pole’s title win at the Qatar Open last week. Unfortunately for Gauff, she was discovered on Friday by the red-hot Swiatek, with the World number 1 maintains her undefeated record against the American teenager with a 6-4 6-2 victory. The three-time Grand Slam champion is now 6-0 against 18-year-old Gauff, with all those wins coming in straight sets (including the 2022 French Open final). “One more to go. Will put my heart into it,” Swiatek tweeted ahead of Saturday’s final against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Coco Gauff defeated Madison Keys in an error-filled match. Image: Getty Last week, Swiatek became the first woman in 98 years to win a tournament after dropping just five games. She came on against Gauff in the semifinals after thrashing Leylah Fernandez 6-1 6-1 and then Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0 before receiving a walkover from Karolina Pliskova into the last four. Story continues The fearsome form of the world number 1 proved too much for Gauff, who looked far from convincing despite beating Keys. The error-strewn quarter-final certainly proved difficult for viewers to watch, with many describing it as a “terrible” spectacle to sit through. Coco Gauff is no match for Iga Swiatek’s dominance Gauff’s semifinal showdown with Swiatek marked the sixth time the pair had met, including in last year’s French Open final. The American teenager has yet to get a set from the Polish superstar. Krejcikova previously broke the undefeated start of the year, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka with an overwhelming 0-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 win. Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, had a 13 match winning streak and led 3-1 in the second set before Krejcikova’s comeback. Barbora Krejcikova has shattered Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka’s undefeated start to 2023. Photo: Getty Krejcikova then defeated American star Jessica Pegula in the other semifinal – 6-1 5-7 6-0. World No. 3 Pegula advanced to the semifinals after a walkover from Karolina Muchova, who withdrew due to an abdominal injury. Krejcikova is now the first player since Svetlana Kuznetsova in Cincinnati in 2019 to beat two top-three opponents at the same WTA 1000 tournament. The Czech said she was looking forward to another crack at Swiatek, whom she beat in a tournament final in Ostrava last October in a tight three-setter. with authorities click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

