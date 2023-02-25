Sports
Fantasy Hockey First – How Transactions Can Reshape Rangers, Capitals
One could suggest that adding a winger of the caliber of Vladimir Tarasenko could be enough to strengthen your team up front enough for a hoped-for push into and through the 2022/23 postseason. Not Rangers GM Chris Drury, as discussed by Larry Brooks of the New York Postwho is apparently very keen to further saturate his already talent-drenched top six in such a way.
While there are many if And maybe serves as speed bumps on the way to closing such a deal – let alone interest in Kane from other teams in the league – ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski outlines how such a deal could reasonably play out with Vitali Kravtsov, Jake Leschyshyn, draft picks (including a first-rounder in 2024), and an outside broker.
Exciting (potential) things. On the fantasy front, there are a handful of noteworthy takeaways, should such a deal come about. No question, Kane is sliding into the Rangers’ top six, whether he’s lined up with Vincent Trocheck and his old Blackhawks buddy Artemi Panarin, or next to Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Anyway, winger Jimmy Vesey is out of there. The Blues’ shiny new signing (Tarasenko) from last week, if not Kreider, looks most vulnerable in losing his spot in the club’s top flight to Kane. However it turns out, the former 110-point player will score in groups and pad the productive totals of those around him. More than Tarasenko has and will do.
Back in Illinois, Max Domi – and his fantasy managers – would seem like a loser if he stayed in Chicago without his elite buddy. No chance of the feisty center approaching his recent streak of three goals and eight assists in five games without Kane by his side. Mind you, Domi could also be on the way, which is worth keeping an eye on.
One final piece of advice: Invest in Kane as a prominent commodity in all forms of fantasy competition, including Daily, until he is dealt somewhere or the trade deadline passes. The sniper – and his seven goals and three assists in four games – is clearly on a mission to prove not only that he remains an exclusive scoring talent, but that that hip of his holds up just fine.
It is official. While Anthony Duclair would no doubt have wanted to return much sooner after his Achilles tendon injury last summer, the timing couldn’t have been more special. Dedicated to bringing hockey to the Haitian and other underserved, diverse communities, the invested warrior for inclusion and equality makes his season debut against the visiting Sabers as the Panthers celebrate Black History Night.
As discussed in Friday’s fantasy preview, it won’t be long for Duclair to score goals and score points close to his 31/27 assists in 74 game pace from 2021-22. Skating on a top line with Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart (Aleksander Barkov sitting out with a hand problem), the scoring winger will make an immediate impact. And he’s been featured in just seven percent of ESPN.com competitions.
By trading off two regulars, GM Brian MacLellan is seemingly showing a lack of confidence in his club’s chances this late winter and spring. After seeing his team lose six times in a row – with and without Alex Ovechkin – the GM can hardly be blamed for such a loss of enthusiasm. Just as the Boston Bruins are a better team with the additions of Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, the Capitals are less so from the loss. As a whole. That doesn’t mean there isn’t an individual “winner” or two in Washington following the deal.
On the Orlov-less blue line – and provided the Caps do not trade for Jakob Chychrun as loosely rumored – Trevor van Riemsdyk (4.4%) will no doubt see a consistent boost in ice age at even strength and with the extra skater. A shot-blocking machine (sixth in the league), the deep defender is about to score a few more points as well. Not bushels of them, but more. The 31-year-old is also a pending unrestricted free agent, along with the highly underrated Erik Gustafsson (20.7%).
At the front, led by Ovechkin, this is still a very competitive bunch. Look for the Capitals to try and hold it to incredulous management by fighting for a playoff spot to the end. Attacker Tom Wilson (22.4%) is not only healthy, but also scores again. And he skates on a top line with the club’s captain and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Grab Wilson for points and hits, if your fantasy roster is needed.
Guess who’s in a playoff spot, with about seven weeks to go? Winners of seven of their last eight – and averaging 3.88 goals/game – the Red Wings are currently in the second Wild Card position in the East. Not least thanks to the scoring of fantasy outliers Tyler Bertuzzi (44.4%), Robby Fabbri (7.7%) and Pius Suter (0.8%). Fabbri, in particular, could serve as a formidable fantasy force on the stretch if he can stay sane.
No Ryan Johansen for the remainder of the regular season (leg surgery) likely means a consistent role in the Nashville top six for Tommy Novak. I love this Sophomore (barely) as a completely underrated fantasy asset. He has been included in just 0.7% of ESPN.com competitions and has a four-game point streak with four goals and four assists. Now centering a scoreline with Matt Duchene – rather than Johansen – Novak is averaging more than 18 minutes per game. It is only a matter of time in my opinion when the 25-year-old is thrown into a top shelf power play with Filip Forsberg once the prominent winger returns.
If the Predators don’t take action to strengthen themselves in the center before the trade deadline, Novak should serve as a fantasy jewel later on. Even if the organization moves in that direction, I’m still happy with its chances of staying in the top six. As such, it’s worthy of serious consideration as a quick and easy addition to deeper fantasy leagues.
