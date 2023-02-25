Bowling tricks learned from the table tennis ball on the roof of the house, the world came ‘second’ and Pakistan’s fast bowler





Highlights: Pakistan also gave the world excellent spin bowlers Pakistani bowler learned to bowl on the roof of the house New Delhi. Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is counted among the greatest bowlers of all time. he/she took nearly 500 wickets including Tests and ODIs. Today, R Ashwin or other spin bowlers use ‘doosra’ as a surefire weapon against the hitters. Credit for inventing it goes to Saqlain Mushtaq. Interestingly, Saqlain invented this Doosra while playing cricket with a table tennis ball on the terrace of his/her house. Saqlain recently revealed this on Shoaib Akhtar’s show. Shoaib Akhtar questioned Saqlain Mushtaq about his/her bowling in his/her show. Meanwhile, Saqlain told the story about his/her deadly ball ‘Doosra’. Saqlain said: When I started playing, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir were big names at the time. Both players were called magicians. When I saw his/her bowling, I also felt I had to do something so people would call me a magician too.



Saqlain invented ‘Doosra’ on the roof of the house

Saqlain Mushtaq further said in this interview that I used to practice bowling with a table tennis ball on the roof of the house. I used to spend hours trying to throw the ball in different ways. I tried to do something different. Therefore, he/she bowled by grabbing the ball in different ways. Today the world is talking about the carrom ball. We had learned to throw this ball when we were 6-7 years old. While playing on the terrace, ‘Doosra’ was invented one day. I held the grip of the ball slightly differently and when I released it the ball went out instead of coming in. That’s where ‘Doosra’ started.” Team India undergoes surgery after T20 World Cup defeat, 3 new players ready to take their seats, a father Carpenter RCB RCB sang, another team bought in an IPL auction, the one who made Rs 500 got a lot of money Saqlain took 496 wickets in international cricket

Saqlain Mushtaq went on to use the ‘doosra’ (ball) a lot against the batsmen in international cricket and he/she was recognized as a different bowler. Saqlain played 49 Tests and 169 ODIs. In this he/she took a total of 496 wickets. Saqlain has over 800 wickets in first-class cricket. Tags: cricket news, Nathan Lyons, Pakistan, Aswin, Shoaib Akhtar FIRST PRINT : February 25, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

