Sports
Doubles shines as women’s tennis splits Friday Doubleheader
EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State women’s tennis dominated in doubles, splitting a pair of Friday doubles matches at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center, with a 4-3 decision falling to two-time defending Big East champion Xavier Musketeers before beating the Chicago State Cougars in a 5-2 result.
After Friday’s home play, the Spartans move to 5-3 in the overall standings with two weeks left on the non-conference list. The Spartans have won four of their last five games, earning double points in three of those wins. In a loss, Chicago State drops to 6-8 as the victorious Musketeers move up to 5-4 overall with a neutral test against the Illinois State Redbirds on tap for Saturday, February 25 at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center.
The Spartans opened their first game of the day with a crucial doubles win as MSU took the top two lanes to secure the opening point. Ayshe can And Lisa Vehvilainen continued their doubles dominance with a 6-0 win over Xavier’s Kat Lyman and Abby Nugent on court one. The Musketeers battled back to even the doubles competition, when Emily Flowers and Paulina Franco fell Juliette Nask And Issey Purser in a 6-2 game on the bottom line. With all eyes on field two, Nicole Konard And Mary Lambert in a clutch 7-6 (5) win against Imani Graham and Blessing Nwaozuzu to give Michigan State the early 1-0 lead.
After a short break, both teams battled back and forth for control early in the singles competition as each side took a trio of first sets. Purser was first off for MSU, dismantling Nwaozuzu in a 6-2, 6-0 performance that put the Spartans ahead 2-0 in short order. Xavier came back on court four, with Nugent defeating Nask in a 6-4, 6-4 outing to make it 2-1 in favor of MSU.
The remaining four singles courts were all split sets, with Xavier taking the next two courts off to go ahead 3-2. Flowers replenished Tia Mukherjee, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, on court six, as Graham defeated Vehvilainen 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Michigan State messed things up after Lambert beat Siminski in a 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 result, but the Musketeers won the game on court two after Lyman put up a 3-6, 6-1, 7- 6(4) match against Conard. Xavier escaped their first game of the weekend in mid-Michigan with a 4-3 win.
After a short break between games, the Spartans went back to work in doubles against Chicago State and took the double with wins in the bottom two lanes. Charlotte Gisclon And Dagmar Zdrubecka started on court two with a 6-2 win over Cali Fuller and Sofiya Sedovich. The Spartans took the opening point of the game for the second time on Friday with a 6-3 win from Mukherjee and Monica Karub about Ethel Li and Katerina Dukic. Lambert and Vehvilainen led Manuella Eloundou Nga and Kristina Pukhaeva by a margin of 5-4, but their match was not completed after the double point was secured.
For the second game in a row, neither team managed to build a decisive advantage through the opening sets of the singles competition, with both sides taking three first frames each. Chicago State managed to tie the game at 1-1 after Li defeated Makenna Martinez in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, on court six. MSU responded with two more wins to go up 3-1, with Zdrubecka recording a steady 6-3, 6-4 victory against Sedovich at court four just before Vehvilainen wrapped up a strong 6-0, 6-4 game against Fuller at the top line.
The Cougars made things interesting in court three, as a raw straight-set game went Chicago State’s way after Dukic’s 6-3, 7-6(1) victory over MSU’s Purser. With a 3-2 lead in the game, Groen-Wit called up freshmen Sarah Fazlagic, who took the team victory in her first career double match appearance. Fazlagic defeated Eloundou Nga in a tough 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 result on court five to take a 4-2 lead in the game. Lambert ended the night with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 come-from-behind win on court two against Pukhaeva to round out the 5-2 victory for MSU.
Vehvilainen became the first person on Michigan State’s roster to break the 10-win singles mark, improving to 10-5 overall after splitting her games on Friday. The native of Turku, Finland, leads the team in double match wins with six and maintains a 4-1 lead on the top spot. Lambert led the singles lineup in both games on Friday, going 2-0 individually as he rose to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in doubles. In doubles, the combination of Can and Vehvilainen became the first Spartan tandem to reach the 10-win mark this season, winning their fifth game together against Xavier en route to a 10-4 overall record and 6-1 start of the dual match campaign.
NEXT ONE
Michigan State women’s tennis continues at home in East Lansing on Sunday, Feb. 26, as the Spartans welcome the Illinois State Redbirds to the MSU Indoor Tennis Center for an 11 a.m. matinee.
TENNIS MATCH RESULTS
Michigan State 3, Xavier 4
MSU Indoor Tennis Center East Lansing, Michigan
DOUBLE
1. Ayshe can / Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) def. Kat Lyman/Abby Nugent (XU) 6-0
2. Nicole Konard / Mary Lambert (MSU) def. Imani Graham / Blessing Nwaozuzu (XU) 7-6(5)
3. Defeats Emily Flowers / Paulina Franco (XU). Juliette Nask / Issey Purser (MSU) 6-2
SINGLE
1. Defeating Imani Graham (XU). Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
2. Kat Lyman (XU) defeats. Nicole Konard (MSU) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4)
3. Defeating Abby Nugent (XU). Juliette Nask (MSU) 6-4, 6-4
4. Mary Lambert (MSU) def. Abigail Siminski (XU) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3
5. Issey Purser (MSU) def. Blessings Nwaozuzu (XU) 6-2, 6-0
6. Defeating Emily Flowers (XU). Tia Mukherjee (MSU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Order of finishing: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (5,3,6,1,4,2)
Michigan state 5, Chicago state 2
MSU Indoor Tennis Center East Lansing, Michigan
DOUBLE
1. Mary Lambert / Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) v Manuella Eloundou Nga / Kristina Pukhaeva (CHST) 5-4, Unfinished
2. Charlotte Gisclon / Dagmar Zdrubecka (MSU) def. Cali Fuller / Sofia Sedovich (CHST) 6-2
3. Monica Karub / Tia Mukherjee (MSU) def. Ethel Li/Katerina Dukic (CHST) 6-3
SINGLE
1. Lisa Vehvilainen (MSU) def. Cali Fuller (CHST) 6-0, 6-4
2. Mary Lambert (MSU) def. Kristina Pukhaeva (CHST) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
3. Katarina Dukic (CHST) defeated. Issey Purser (MSU) 6-3, 7-6(1)
4. Dagmar Zdrubecka (MSU) final. Sofia Sedovich (CHST) 6-3, 6-4
5. Sarah Fazlagic (MSU) def. Manuella Eloundou Nga (CHST) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
6. Ethel Li (CHST) defeats. Makenna Martinez (MSU) 6-4, 6-3
Order of finishing: Doubles (2.3); Singles (6,4,1,3,5,2)
FOLLOW THE SPARTANS
Visit MSUSpartans.com for more information on women’s tennis in the state of Michigan. Fans can keep up with the Spartan women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @MSU_WTennis.
