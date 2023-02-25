Cricket: Woeful Black Caps stare at series sweep against England

Ollie Pope celebrates after a close-in catch to fire Daryl Mitchell. Photo / fotosport.nz

The Black Caps start against England tomorrow with the inglorious aim of avoiding a 2-0 sweep in seven days of cricket.

When rain put them out of their misery in the Basin Reserve, New Zealand had faltered to 138-7 on day two of the second test, trailing by 297 runs after England declared at 435-8.

Unlike last week, the home team could not use the excuse of having to hit twice under light. This time, at their favored venue, a place they desperately wanted to visit after their first Test collapse, the batsmen were once again falling woefully short.

The struggling top follower could almost have been forgiven for giving three wickets to James Anderson – the 40-year-old climbed to the top of the test bowling world rankings this week.

There was no forgiveness for some of the shot selection that followed, however, as a reliable but hardly dangerous Jack Leach snagged three scalps on a field grown for sailors.

The Black Caps will now focus on avoiding the next one, a dire proposition when they need to win to avoid a first series loss in six years at home. Such an outcome would be well deserved.

At a glance, the hosts effectively started day two, taking five wickets in the first session. On reflection, the tourists always dictated terms.

As in the first Test, England again aimed for quick runs and a statement before lunch, damage be damned. And that’s exactly what they got, scoring 120 with a run rate of 5.41 as Joe Root picked up the pace after Harry Brook’s early departure.

The pair had taken their partnership to 302 – the fifth-highest in the Basin and England’s third-best for the fourth wicket – when Brook hammered a drive to Henry and saw the bowler taunt a one-handed tumbling catch.

That brought Ben Stokes to the fold, who quickly confirmed England’s intentions. The skipper immediately moved into the crease and down the track, leaving Root certainly unimpressed with a failed lap attempt, before ending a short but eventful stay with a crude hack from Neil Wagner.

Michael Bracewell had Ben Foakes stunned for a duck, though that dismissal was more down to the batsman losing his feet, and a few overs later Stuart Broad was plumb trapped.

Ollie Robinson then became Henry’s fourth scalp, leaving the sailor in a race against Root if he wanted to complete a second five-wicket Test sack.

It was won by the Englishman, who surpassed 150 in tests for the 14th time, scoring 52 from 42 to help his side sprint to their desired finish.

That gave England 35 minutes to bowl before lunch at the Black Caps. It turned out to be more than enough for Anderson.

Not that the veteran knew too much about his first wicket; Anderson had no interest when Devon played Conway and seemed to miss. But those behind the stumps were quietly confident in a weak sound, and one review duly found a small spike on UltraEdge.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway goes back to the locker room. Photo / photo sport

Conway’s three-ball duck continued his ambivalent form. The opener has omitted an unbeaten 18 from a short pursuit in Pakistan and has scored at least 77 or fewer than three in his last six Test appearances.

Kane Williamson’s bad run extended into a terrible wave far beyond, giving Anderson a second scalp with 10 minutes to lunch. And after the interval New Zealand’s ploy to play an extra batsman hit a snag when Will Young was undone by Anderson’s exemplary line to leave for two.

That left the Black Caps at 21-3, the same score as England on the opening morning of the game. There would be no 300-run partnership for the hosts.

There was a brief encouraging point of view between Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, emphasis on the assignment.

Nicholls initially played with a freedom that has been lacking in recent times and collected three fast boundaries. But the lack of application in New Zealand was illustrated by what happened next.

Latham shook his head as third referee Aleem Dar dismissed his assessment after a low throw from Leach clipped him somewhere between glove and armband. The batter and umpires disagreed on the point of contact, but Latham alone was responsible for missing an ill-judged reverse sweep.

Nicholls, clearly liking what he’d seen from his former partner, soon fell from the same shot, a top edge flying into his arm and bouncing back at Ollie Pope for a sharp catch.

Then, on the last ball before he had a chance to regroup at tea, Daryl Mitchell’s defensive goad was foolishly grabbed by Pope in spectacular fashion. Crazy? Yes. Probably pointless though.

Bracewell started the third session at 96-6 and produced a second tasteless rejection in as many innings, chipping harmlessly to Broad on his follow-on.

A few hits from Tim Southee and a merciful rain delay provided at least a few reasons to cheer with the locals. Going home should feel like a victory after such a day.