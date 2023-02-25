AW envisions incoming Auburn football QB recruit to take redshirt in 2023





Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire foresees incoming Auburn football freshman quarterback Hank Brown taking a redshirt during the 2023 season – whether or not Robby Ashford wins the starting job or whether Hugh Freeze finds a transfer portal to lead the room. Brown comes out of Lipscomb Academy following a historic high school career under current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer, who also offered Brown after his resignation from Liberty, in Nashville. The six-foot-tall 3-star recruit was a dual-sport athlete and also played basketball. Jones predicted in his spring preview of the AU quarterback room that Brown will use his freshman season to hone his skills as a signal caller in 2023 after following Freeze from Lynchburg, Virginia to the Plains: “Hank Brown will be the youngest QB in the room going into the fall after signing with the Tigers 2023 recruiting class. It won’t matter if Ashford wins the battle, or if Freeze chooses to land a transfer during the transfer window from May 1 to 15, I see Brown don a red shirt this season and use this time to improve his craft under his new head coach. TJ Finley still in the Auburn football quarterback league While it was rumored that TJ Finley would join his brother at SELU or take a chance on another Power Five program like Ohio State, the starting quarterback coming out of 2022 fall workouts seems to be sticking around at Auburn to finish off. making what he started after his post-freshman season defector from LSU. As Finley struggled with his accuracy during his time as QB1 to finish his first season with AU after Bo Nix’s season-ending ankle injury and for the first three games of the 2022 season against Mercer, San Jose State and Penn State, he has let see able to hang with the top 30 defenses as his Tigers came face-to-face with Alabama and Houston in 2021. Jones believes that if Finley had a big spring, he could force himself to qualify for quarterback competition in fall camp: “If Finley is happy with his spring results he could be a great contender for the starting role which will be interesting to see how this summer unfolds.” Many Auburn football fans may not like the idea of ​​Finley starting over, but once Freeze took on a QB cast aside by his previous coach (Malik Willis) and turned him into an NFL draft pick. Finley has completely different skills than Willis, and Philip Montgomery’s RPO-oriented attack isn’t the best fit for the 6-foot-tall signaler. But talent will shine through with good coaching, and if Freeze sees something he can work with in Finley, it’s possible that No. 1 will finally look as good in games as he does in training.

