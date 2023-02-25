Women’s tennis welcomes Alabama A&M, Tennessee Wesleyan to town this weekend





CHATTANOOGA — The No. 70 ranked Chattanooga Mocs women’s tennis team will host a pair of non-conference games this weekend in the Scenic City, welcoming Alabama A&M and Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday and Sunday. First serve for Saturday’s game against AA&M is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at McCallie’s Strang-Voges Tennis Center. Sunday’s game against TWU will take place outdoors at the UTC Tennis Center on campus, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check the schedule page for all updates on times and locations. Chattanooga (7-1) is currently on a four-game win streak and appeared in the latest ITA National Team Rankings, coming in at number 70 out of 75 ranked programs. It is the second time the program has earned a ranking below head coach Chad Camper . “The team has improved a lot in practice this week and is looking forward to putting some of that to work in both games this weekend,” said head coach Camper. “The team tries to improve a little bit every day.” Chattanooga and Alabama A&M (4-3, 3-0 SWAC) meet for the third time in all-time series history and for the first time since a 6-1 UTC win on Feb. 2, 2019. The Mocs won the previous meeting the Bulldogs in 7-0 fashion in 2006. UTC and NAIA member Tennessee Wesleyan (2-0) meet for the fifth time in program history with the Mocs holding a 4-0 all-time lead. Chattanooga has dropped just one game against the Bulldogs in its four previous encounters, winning 7-0 three times in a row, with the most recent on January 30, 2022. Live stats will be available for Sunday’s match against TWU. All changes to live score links, times and locations can be found on the schedule page. FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S TENNIS

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs.

