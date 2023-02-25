Elementary school music teacher leaves $6 million to Baylor





Harold Dunn spent only one year in Waco and graduated from Baylor University in 1954. The Ballwin, Missouri native had never set foot in Waco before his time at Baylor and has never returned. But the community clearly made an impression on Dunn, who died in December at age 93, leaving his entire $6 million estate to his alma mater. Baylor said Dunn’s gift, the largest in the School of Music’s 100-year history, will support the newly named Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies. We are humbled by Harold Dunn’s transformational generosity, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said in a press release. We honor his life of incredible impact, and we celebrate his purposeful planning that inspired him to leave his legacy to Baylor to support Christian music education for generations to come. Randall Bradley, who hosted a celebration of Dunn’s life Thursday in Baylor and heads the center that bears his name, said he visited Dunn for years at his modest home in Ballwin, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. Occasionally he took music students with him. One such trip took place in the summer of 2019, when they celebrated his 90th birthday with a private concert and lunch. People also read… While traveling, it was clear to me that Harold loved connecting with our students, hearing them perform and was a big believer in supporting the church music program, said Gary Mortenson, dean of the Baylor School of Music in the press release. He was a humble man who sought to impact the way we worship God through Christian music, and we are honored that he entrusted us with this generous gift to fulfill that endowment through the Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies . Dunn had a no-nonsense approach and lived what many would consider a simple life, the press release says. Retired as an elementary school music teacher after more than 30 years in the classroom, he was also a published author and wrote a series of books that shared the funny sayings he witnessed from a lifetime of teaching. Harold was probably the most fiscally conservative person I’ve ever met. He was more than thrifty. He absolutely just didn’t spend any money, Bradley said during an interview. He wore 50s and 60s clothes, drove a very basic car, but rarely went anywhere. His house had minimal repairs. Dunn never married and never had children, but emphasized that his bequest was not just his gift, but a culmination of his family’s gift, Bradley said. The gift not only celebrates Dunn, but also his parents and his sister, whose enrollment at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth exposed Dunn to educational opportunities further afield in Waco. Bradley said Dunn was in good health for most of his life, living in his own house until a year before his death. He didn’t take any medications at all until he was well into his 80s, literally took nothing. Although Dunn declined invitations to return to campus, he followed Baylor activities from a distance through Baylor-focused publications. He became a meticulous note-taker, jotting down questions on note cards when reading the latest Baylor news and asking Bradley for answers later, he said. I last saw him last summer, and he still had such a graceful spirit, Bradley said, though he did notice some cognitive decline. Bradley said Dunn hated traveling, explaining his disinclination to visit Baylor again. But he liked to reminisce about experiences on campus. He often mentioned an on-campus drugstore, his enjoyment of ice cream from there, Bradley said. While in Waco, he won a ping pong tournament and was asked to play ping pong during halftime of a basketball game. He had very sharp eye-hand coordination in his younger years. Bradley said the $6 million has no strings attached to how it is spent. We could use it in a variety of ways, at our discretion and discretion, he said. Look at where the greatest needs are. Want to see more of this? Get our local education coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

