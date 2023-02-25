Softball beats UIC in Tampa





TAMPA, Fla. — Michigan State softball split a few games during the USF Invitational on Friday, February 24. The Spartans defeated UIC in the morning game, 7-1, before falling to #9/12 Tennessee in the afternoon, 13-0. It was hot and humid on Friday with temperatures reaching 87 and humidity peaking at 93% during the morning game, marking the first time the Spartans have experienced this kind of weather this season. Michigan State’s season record goes to 6-5 overall. Game one State of Michigan 7, UIC 1 Spartan stats Junior Ashley Miller improved to 5-3 with the win on Friday-morning, threw five innings and struckout seven UIC-batters. Miller gave up three hits and one earned run. Miller’s career strikeout total now stands at 399, nine behind third all-time at Michigan State (Stacey Smith, 408-1994-97). Junior Ashlyn Roberts came in relief of Miller who threw the last two innings. Roberts threw two hitless innings and struckout one batter. Senior Kennedy Wylie launched the Spartan offense in game one with two hits, a walk and three RBIs. Wyllie’s three RBIs were a career highlight, as her day was marked by a three-run home run in the third inning, her first of the season. sophomore Macy Lee joined Wyllie in the two-hit club with a few hits. Fifth year Jessica Mabrey reached base in all four of her at bats, walked three batters and led to two runners. freshman Mandy Esman reached base three times with two hits and a single, while coming home to score three runs. Scoring summary Wyllie provided some pop for the Spartans in the third inning, rocking her first home run of the season over the left field fence with a pair of MSU runners on it. Junior Zaquai Dumas crossed home later in the inning after freshmen Kayla Bane left for second place. UIC narrowed Michigan State’s lead in the bottom of the third inning, adding one run on three hits. Miller got out of a basesloaded jam to end the inning with a soft ground-out short. Mabrey extended the Spartan lead in the fourth after a two-out pop-up was lost in the sun, leaving Esman and senior Anna Fox to score. Esman scored again in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to right by the freshman Sydney Doloszycki . Game two #9/12 Tennessee 13, Michigan State 0 Spartan stats sophomore Faith Guide fell to 0-2 this season due to the defeat. Guidry threw two innings and gave up five earned runs (eight in total) on seven hits along with two strikeouts. sophomore Madison Taylor entered the circle in relief of Guidry and threw two innings. Taylor gave up three earned runs (four in total) on two hits and three walks, while striking out one. Junior Ashlyn Roberts Friday saw action for the second time to relieve Taylor in game two. Roberts allowed one earned run in her collection of work. freshman Sydney Doloszycki registered the only hit for the Spartans. Scoring summary Tennessee put up five runs on four hits in the first inning. All four Vols hits in this inning went for extra bases. The Volunteers’ lead increased to nine after a four-run third inning, and a solo home run put Tennessee ahead 10–0 in the fourth. Tennessee ended the game with a 3-run fifth inning. Next one Michigan State returns to the South Florida campus on Saturday for a pair of games against #5 Clemson and USF. The Spartans kick off day two with a 9 a.m. game against Clemson before meeting South Florida at 2 p.m. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2023/2/24/softball-takes-down-uic-in-tampa.aspx

