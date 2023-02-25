Shabnim Ismail hits 80 mph, bowls fastest ball in women’s cricket

Veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket during Friday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England. The 34-year-old pacemaker, who has been in excellent form lately, again bothered the England batters with the pace.

Shabnim bent the 80 mph (128 km/h) speed against English women to register her name in record books. The South African pacer also claimed the wickets of Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey in the same over to help South Africa take control of the game as she chased a 165-run target.

Meanwhile, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits hit half-centuries as South Africa posted their best batting performance of the tournament in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch to set up a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

Wolvaardt and Britten continued their opening unbeaten run in the final group match against Bangladesh by scoring 96 for the first wicket in 13.4 overs.

The veteran pacer interfered with both batters and as a result, both were ejected early in the chase.

Previously, South African skipper Sune Luus won the coin toss and opted to bat against England in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday.

The hosts are unchanged, while England have brought in Lauren Bell in place of Freya Davies.

I don’t think there was too much in it for the bowlers. We took advantage of it, we had hoped for a bit more but were happy with the score. We didn’t have the best start and England pulled it a bit from the back. Ideally we would have wanted 170-180. I’m just trying to play my game, not think too much. We have a world class bowling side, I’m sure they’ll do well to give their very best, Laura said at the mid-inning break:

South Africa Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England Playing XI: Heather Knight (c) Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

