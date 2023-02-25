Sports
Longhorns Daily News: Texas is said to have been one of the biggest spenders of college football this year
You have to spend money to make money. That’s the golden rule the Texas Longhorns follow on the recruiting path as the program prepares to transition from the Big 12 to SEC. According to 247SportsTexas was actually a top four spender in the 2023 hiring cycle.
From 247Sports: Texas will have no problem transitioning to the SEC in 2024 as a top recruiter, as evidenced by the lessons Steve Sarkisian put together in his early tenure with the Longhorns. Texas has spent nearly $2.5 million on this trek in 2023, a group that ranks #3 nationally behind Alabama and Georgia. The Longhorns signed four five-star players, including No. 1 overall player Arch Manning. They have invested heavily in visiting the gems of this cycle along with a plethora of four-star signatories. A lot of those guys will be instant impact players in Austin.
