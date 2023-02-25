Duluth police sought, obtained investigation into former East East hockey coach – Duluth News Tribune

The DULUTH Police Department requested and received from Duluth Public Schools a copy of an investigation into former East High School hockey coach Mike Randolph as part of an investigation into a booster club at the school.

Ryan Temple, an investigator with the Duluth Police Department’s financial crimes division, sent a warrant to school district staff in late December requesting a May 24, 2021 investigative report completed by the consulting firm Terch & Associates. The warrant stems from a June police report prepared by a former East parent who, according to the filing for that warrant, alleged that he may have been defrauded of approximately $6,000 by the East End Hockey Booster Club.

Temple wrote in his application for the warrant that the district’s investigative report constitutes evidence that appears to indicate that a crime has been committed, or that it appears that a particular individual has committed a crime. District Court Judge David Johnson signed the order shortly after receiving Temple’s filing on December 27.

Among other allegations outlined in Temple’s filing, the parent told Temple he believes many of the items the booster club charges parents for are already paid for by the district, such as ice age and referee fees.

The parent also alleged that the club failed to file the necessary paperwork with the Internal Revenue Service and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to remain a non-profit organization.

The IRS website indicates that the club’s tax-exempt status was revoked in early 2019

list of tax-exempt organizations in minnesota

does not include the club. It was last updated on February 14. A second list of

organizations whose tax-exempt status was automatically revoked

for failing to file proper paperwork for three consecutive years, including an entry for the club. It was last updated on September 12.

Charity officials at the attorney general’s office told the club in April 2021 that it may have solicited charitable contributions without being properly registered with state regulators, according to correspondence obtained by the News Tribune.

In May 2021, the president of the club sent a handwritten note to the staffers of the Attorney General’s office alleging that the club’s certified accounting firm is in the process of bringing it back into compliance due to a change of board(s) duties that have not been transferred to anyone. complete.

On March 24, staff at the Attorney General’s Office received outdated annual reports from charitable organizations from booster club representatives. Those reports outline the club’s financials and include federal tax returns for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

On May 5, attorney general administrators told the booster club that the paperwork they had filed was incorrect and that the organization was not properly registered with the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office has since received no public registration papers for the East End Hockey Booster Club, according to John Stiles, the deputy chief of staff.

Meanwhile, on October 19, 2021, a new non-profit organization, Duluth East Hockey Boosters, Inc. from Eastern parents who were not involved with the older club.

The Randolph report could see the light of day

In the filing for the warrant, Temple claims he learned that the Duluth precinct hired an agency to investigate allegations of wrongdoing against Randolph. Temple said he met that researcher, Justin Terch, of Duluth-based Terch & Associates in May.

Duluth East boys’ hockey coach Mike Randolph celebrates with his players in the last minute of a 2017 game at the Heritage Center. Randolph resigned in 2021. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune

Terch told Temple, according to the warrant application, that he could not disclose specific information to Temple, but said there may be useful information pertaining to my investigation in the report.

In the spring of 2021, county officials ordered an investigation into Randolph after receiving complaints against him. A report detailing the findings of the investigation was completed on May 24, 2021.

Randolph resigned from the East hockey team on June 1, 2021. At a press conference the next day, the longtime hockey coach blamed his departure on pressure from parents and a lack of support from county officials. He did not answer questions from reporters.

However, his resignation means no definitive discipline has been imposed by Duluth Public Schools leaders. That, in turn, means Terch’s investigation is presumably not a public record under Minnesota law.

However, county officials told Temple they would release the report with a proper search warrant or subpoena.

Temple picked up the report from county officials on Jan. 9. According to Mattie Hjelseth, the police spokesperson, no part of the report has been redacted.

In his application for the warrant, Temple notes that some current or former Duluth police officers were involved with the East Hockey program and it was decided that I would not investigate the matter in depth because of a conflict of interest with our department.

The case has since been forwarded to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which often takes over when police departments fear a conflict of interest.

School district spokesperson Adelle Wellens said she cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

But upon obtaining a police warrant, Wellens told the News Tribune on Feb. 17, Duluth Public Schools complies with data practices laws and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (

FERPA

) regarding education data and notifications to families and students.

It is the district’s practice not to comment on former employees, Wellens said.

Nevertheless, the research report on Randolph could become public. That’s because the authorities ultimately have to decide whether to press charges. If they do, parts of the report that prosecutors believe support the allegations are likely to be made public as evidence, if not the report itself.

If they choose not to press charges, it would presumably mean that the investigation is no longer active and that the report and other documents would be public under Minnesota law.

In the spring of 2022, Randolph was hired to coach the boys’ hockey team at St. Thomas Academy, a private, all-boys Catholic military school in the Twin Cities.

Randolph has not returned repeated News Tribune requests for comment.