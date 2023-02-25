China Sports Weekly (2.19-2.25) -Xinhua





BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. China’s Kong wins gold in women’s freestyle aerials at FIS World Championships Kong Fanyu competes in the women’s freestyle aerials event at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2022-2023 season in Bakuriani, Georgia, February 24, 2023. (Xinhua) China’s Kong Fanyu has won gold in the women’s freestyle aerials at the 2022-2023 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships held Thursday in Bakuriani, Georgia. Kong finished first with 85.30 points, while Australia’s Danielle Scott took silver with 83.84 points. The bronze medal went to Anastasiya Novosad from Ukraine, who received 82.84 points. 2. Jankovic appointed as the head coach of the China national football team China U23 football team head coach Aleksandar Jankovic (C) attends a training session ahead of the 2022 EAFF (East Asian Football Federation) E-1 Football Championship game against South Korea at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City in the Japan, Aichi Prefecture, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu) The 50-year-old Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic has been appointed head coach of the Chinese national men’s team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on Friday. A former assistant manager of Serbia’s under-21 team in the 2000s, Jankovic first joined the China U19 B team in September 2018 before taking charge of the reformed China U23 team in preparation at the postponed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Jankovic’s compatriot Dejan Djurdjevic will take over as head coach of the China men’s soccer team for Hangzhou 2022, according to the CFA. 3. China men’s basketball team beats Kazakhstan on Djordjevic’s debut Zhou Qi (R) of China takes on Dmitriy Gavrilov of Kazakhstan during a Group F match of FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, China, February 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai) China defeated Kazakhstan 71-59 in the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers in Hong Kong, China. This is the debut of coach Aleksandar Djordjevic, who was pleased with a 43-22 first half but at the same time pointed out problems with free throw percentage and three-pointers after the game. China has racked up eight wins and two losses after five windows and has already booked a place at the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. 4. Olympic champion Ma, world No. 1 Sun wins Chinese trial for table tennis worlds Ma Long reacts during the men’s singles final against Fan Zhendong on the national team’s first course for the World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, February 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang) Chinese Olympic and world champion Ma Long and current world No. 1 Sun Yingsha won the national team’s first game on Thursday to secure their place in the squad for the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa. 34-year-old Ma won top-flight Fan Zhendong 3-0 for the title, while 22-year-old Sun defeated Chen Xingtong 3-0 in the women’s event. 5. Xiamen claims China Badminton Super League title Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong celebrate during the mixed doubles match against Ahsan/Liu Xuanxuan in the final of the China Badminton Super League in Lingshui, southern China’s Hainan province, February 21, 2023. (Xinhua) Xiamen Tefang defeated Ruichang Biyuan 3-0 in the final to win the China Badminton Super League (CBSL) title in Lingshui, southern China’s Hainan province on Tuesday. Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi took the first point for Xiamen in men’s doubles, Weng Hongyang made it 2-0 in men’s singles and world champions Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong sealed victory after an easy win in mixed doubles. 6. Gu Ailing nominated for Laureus World Action Sportsperson of Year Chinese athlete Gu Ailing kisses her medals after the award ceremony of freestyle skiing women’s freeski halfpipe at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, northern China’s Hebei province, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin) Olympic freeski champion Gu Ailing was nominated for the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year award. The shortlist of six candidates is led by Chloe Kim, a two-time winner in the category who won her second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the halfpipe in Beijing. Alpine skiing legend Mikaela Shiffrin is on a six-list for the Sportswoman of the Year award, while 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is in the running for Sportsman of the Year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.news.cn/20230225/d44900516f814a399956f5234cd96988/c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos