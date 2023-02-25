Sports
Can Bazball grow test cricket?
Former England batsman and senior selection Ed Smith, now director of the Institute of Sports Humanities, watches and even as he rejoices over England, his heart sinks. The facts are simple: some players are pulling out of national contracts to become free agents, and national governing bodies are canceling tours because they are focused on the success of their own T20 leagues, he said.
Even in international cricket, the balance of power has shifted towards T20. The price of buying the rights to broadcast a T20 international has grown exponentially over the price of buying the right to broadcast a test.
There is a difference between a self-correcting cycle and a long-term trend. This is a trend. And were still waiting for a system-wide fix.
One reason why everything looked so rosy in the Test Garden this week is that the focus was on the three haves and the best performing of the have-nots. The glow could last all year as Australia and India play in the World Test final in England in June, followed by an Ashes series and then a one-day World Cup in India in October.
But in this bloom lie the seeds of the game’s own destruction. The big three have exacerbated the problem for the others by maximizing their income by playing among themselves more often, Chappell said. Test cricket outside these countries is on a ventilator. We will have a situation where players are contracted to franchises for most of the year and released from time to time for country commitments, such as football players.
Jack Costello is a retired judge from Adelaide who has followed the Test cricket sun around the world. Test cricket won’t die in our lifetime, he said, but maybe I’m seeing it through rose-colored glasses. From a few countries point of view, it’s really healthy, but from a growing game point of view, it’s dying out.
As much as it hurts me, but we have to support Baz and England because their path is the path to a sustainable testing future.
This is where Smith’s mind goes. Bureaucratic institutions often find decisive action difficult, he said. But if sport teaches us anything, it’s this: a small number of determined, charismatic and united people can get a lot done – and fast.
Loading
Bazball – by that I meant the triumvirate of Ben Stokes, Rob Key and Brendon McCullum – was great for the England Test team. We now need the institutional equivalent of Bazball for the entire test match ecosystem.
Bazball’s guiding principle is lateral thinking. Smith said it was sadly lacking on an administrative level. It’s been 16 years since the IPL’s inception, followed by a proliferation of franchise leagues, and still the international game has failed to come up with a coherent collective response, he said.
Chappell fears it is too late. While the Test Crickets obituary is often written, for the first time there is a viable – albeit lesser – alternative.
Its hard to see how Test cricket can survive this own goal, he said. The success of the three formats has put a strain on Test cricket.
Unless the big three forego a share of their own winnings, this story can only end one way: the steady course of Test cricket. I’d like to offer something more positive, but the triage team will be needed soon if we don’t act now.
