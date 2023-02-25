Men’s Basketball will take on No. 20 WPI in Saturday’s NEWMAC Tournament Finals

Men’s Basketball at No. 20 WPI

NEWMAC Tournament Final

Saturday February 25 | 14.00 hours

Harrington Auditorium | Worcester, Mass.

SERIES HISTORY

• Babson is 50-38 all-time against WPI in a streak stretching back to the 1974-75 campaign.

• The Beavers have lost six straight games to the Engineers since 2020.

• The Green and White is 5-4 over the last nine games at the 2015 Harrington Auditorium.

HISTORY AFTER THE SEASON

• Babson is 4-5 all-time in the conference playoffs and will meet Saturday afternoon for the third time since 2019.

• Despite a combination of 19 title games over the past 23 years – Babson (8) and WPI (11) – Saturday’s game marks the first time the Beavers and Engineers have joined the finals of the NEWMAC Tournament.

• The only championship game between the teams came in the Constitution Athletic Conference (CAC) when Scott Leip ’93 scored 21 points and Matt Miller ’93 added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Babson beat WPI, 94-77 , back on February 28, 1993.

LAST MEETING

• Junior Donovan Sevilla scored his only hoop of the game with 2.1 seconds left to take WPI to a 55-54 victory over Babson on February 4 in Worcester.

• Senior John Lowther led all players with 22 points and sophomore Aidan Callahan added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Engineers, who trailed 52-47 with 2:14 left.

• Graduated student Ryan Cibull knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while a senior Andrew Kirkpatrick and freshmen Mark Woolhouse chipped at 10 points apiece for the Beavers, who held the hosts to just a 34.4 percent shot.

EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

• Third-seeded Babson (18-8) has won 10 of his last 11 games and picked up his first conference tournament win since 2017 by beating second-seeded Emerson 69-64 in Boston on Thursday night.

• Kirkpatrick scored a career-high 27 points and added five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while sophomore Nate Amado finished with 17 points and three blocks for the Beavers, who led with 17 with less than 12 minutes left. to play.

• Amado (17.1 pts, 6.6 reb) ranks fifth in the league in scoring, but was held to just two points by WPI in early February, Kirkpatrick (15.2 pts, 2.8 ast) scored in double digits in 20 of the last 22 games and shooting 50 percent over his last six appearances, and Cibull (10.5 points, 3.2 ast) has hit at least one 3-pointer in 10 of his last 11 games.

• The Greens rank second in NEWMAC’s game in scoring defense (60.8 points), points allowed per possession (0.87), and force turnovers (15.6).

EXPLORE THE ENGINEERS

• No. 20 WPI (22-3) has won six consecutive games and reached its fifth consecutive NEWMAC Final by battling for a 72-56 victory over fifth-seeded Clark on Thursday night.

• Lowther finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Callahan scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Engineers broke an eight-point deficit by beating the Cougars 31-7 in the Finals, 10:21.

• Lowther (14.6 ps, 7.0 reb) scored in double figures in 11 straight games, Callahan (12.3 ps, 4.0 ast, 3.8 reb) leads the conference with 45 steals and junior John Adams (11.4 ps, 8.6 reb) shoots 47.6 percent off the floor.

• Top-ranked WPI ranks first in NEWMAC play in scoring defense (55.4 points), points allowed per possession (0.82), rebounding margin (8.0), and field goal defense (37.1 percent).

WIN AND YOU ENTER

• Babson, who fell to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in NEWMAC play on January 14, is one win away from his third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

• The Beavers are currently sixth in the NCAA Region II rankings and must beat the Engineers to make their way into the National Tournament. WPI will be square on the bubble, but it is projected that some D3 bracketeologists will make it to the tournament if they fall in Saturday’s title game.

TOURNAMENT TESTED

• Amado averages 15.0 points in three career postseason games, while Kirkpatrick has averaged 13.3 points with 48.7 percent shooting in four NEWMAC and NCAA Tournament games over the past two seasons.

DIFFERENT IN DEFENSE

• After Babson allowed 1.03 points per possession and watched his 11 non-conference foes shoot 36.4 percent from three-point range, Babson has tightened up the defense since league play started in January.

• The Beavers have held 13 of their last 14 opponents to 64 points or less and limited NEWMAC enemies to 32.6 percent from outside the arc and only 7.3 offensive rebounds per game.

• Moreover, this winter, Green-White conceded only 0.86 points per possession in eight road games against conference foes.

WOOLHOUSE TAKES FIRST WEEKLY HONOR

• After averaging 16.5 points on 73.7 percent shooting (14-of-19) in wins over Coast Guard and MIT, Woolhouse was named Monday’s NEWMAC Offensive Player of the Week.

• His 18-point performance in Saturday’s win over MIT came on the heels of scoring 15 points for the team in Wednesday’s 87-58 loss to the Coast Guard.

CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIATRIC TREE

• The Beavers, who have won five conference championships (1992, 2002, 2004, 2015, 2016) under head coach Stephen Brennan, make their eighth-final appearance in the NEWMAC Tournament and first since 2017.

• The Green and White dropped the 2017 title game to MIT before capturing the program’s first NCAA Division III championship, and are 5-2 all-time in the NEWMAC Finals.

FIGURES TO KNOW

• The Beavers are 11-1 this season and have won 24 of their last 26 games as they defeated their opponents.

• Babson is 12-1 per year if he allows 63 points or less.

• The Beavers have gone 11-3 against NEWMAC foes the last two seasons, though two of the losses have come on WPI.

• The Green-White is 12-3 this winter with a take-up of 40 percent or better.

• Babson is 4-1 this season and 7-2 the last two years in games that have been decided by five points or less.