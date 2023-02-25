



Wchicken one fan led review, chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, explored ways to redistribute football revenue to non-Premier League clubs, outraged Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear denounced the project as akin to Maoist collective farming. pace Mr Kinnear, as the upper reaches of the national game risk becoming a private playground for US hedge funds and sports laundries, a more collectivist mindset in football is just what is needed. The publication of this week’s football white paper, which draws heavily on the Crouch reviews, is a milestone and a step in that direction. The most notable part of the plan is the establishment of England’s first independent regulator of men’s football, charged with protecting the integrity and sustainability of the game at all levels. After three decades in which English football’s elite clubs have moved into a different orbit from the rest, and a laissez-faire ownership culture has opened the door to unscrupulous buyers, now is the time. The new regulator would act as a much-needed broker for the public good in a world where money is allowed to talk too loudly about other considerations. Perhaps most crucially, given the corrosive financial golf created between elite clubs and the rest, the regulator would be given backstop powers to enforce a fairer distribution of revenue across the leagues. The sheer scale of England’s football pyramid is unique, and its clubs are sources of shared pride and identity across the country. A fairer deal, if it can be enforced, will help maintain the variety and power of the game in depth. Equally welcome are the proposed regulatory powers to prevent owners from removing clubs from lucrative closed-shop competitions, such as the aborted European Super League plans that sparked a fan revolt in 2021. Lower down the leagues, in the wake of the demise of clubs such as Bury and Macclesfield Town, an annual licensing system would help ensure sound business models, along with reinforced owner and driver testing. It is also right that after years of campaigning for reforms like this, fans are finally being promised more say in the clubs they support. But as with other aspects of the white paper, the devil will be in the details here. Taken as a whole, the proposals represent an opportunity to reaffirm collective values ​​that have been obscured since the formation of the Premier League three decades ago. Created by a breakout of clubs from the old First Division, the Premier League has become the boldest, richest and most watched league in the world. As a sports spectacle, it can be dazzling and compelling. But sometimes a moral compass was missing in the midst of a relentless pursuit of wealth, power and prestige. There is one notable gap. Sports minister Stuart Andrew has said the improved owner and driver test would be irrelevant to the most high-profile ethical dilemma facing English football, its increasing exploitation as a source of soft power by super-rich authoritarian states seeking to clean up their global image. On Sunday, the Carabao Cup final is contested by Newcastle United, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Manchester United, currently the subject of a multibillion-pound bid by the son of a former Qatari prime minister. A Qatari takeover of Manchester United would sum up the feeling that at the very highest level, the soul of English football is for sale. If an independent football regulator can’t grapple with these kinds of ownership issues then governments need to find another way to do it.

