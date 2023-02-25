NHL 2022-23 Stanley Cup playoff odds and projected standings





Welcome to our NHL Projections and Odds page, where you’ll find each team’s expected point total, chance of making the playoffs, and chance of advancing to each subsequent round, including winning the Stanley Cup. The projections are based on 50,000 simulations from the rest of the season, taking into account each team’s projected strength, current health, and schedule strength (including opponent strength, location, and rest). The projected strength of each team is based on the projected value of the players in the roster based on Game Score Valued Added (GSVA) ​​and can be found at the bottom of the article along with a link to team depth charts with projected GSVA values ​​for every team. player. You can read more about GSVA and the model here. This page is updated every morning. Click to expand a chart for a larger view. All projections and probabilities are rounded to the nearest whole number. Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 10:20 AM EST Projected positions Opportunities Division Playoff chances 1st choice Probability Depth maps The odds listed above are based on each team’s expected winning percentage. To better see how each team is currently rated and why, you can view each team’s in-depth chart by division using the links below. Depth maps are updated weekly and reflect current injuries. The depth charts contain the projected value of each player. The current value for this season can be found here. Atlantic Ocean | Metropolitan | Central | Pacific Player cards Atlantic Ocean: BOS, BUF, DET, FLA, MTL, OTT, TBL, TOR Metropolitan: AUTO, CBJ, NJD, NYI, NYR, PHI, PIT, WSH Central: YES, CHI, COL, DAL, MIN, NSH, STL, WPG Pacific: ANA, CGY, EDM, LAK, SJS, SEA, VAN, VGK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/3666576/2023/02/24/nhl-2022-23-stanley-cup-playoff-chances-and-projected-standings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos