Swiatek beats Gauff, Krejcikova beats Pegula to set up Dubai final





World number one Iga Swiatek extended her perfect record against Coco Gauff to 6-0 with a straight set victory in the Dubai WTA semifinals on Friday. Swiatek triumphed 6-4, 6-2 to set up a championship showdown with Barbora Krejcikova, who knocked out third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 5-7, 6-0. Swiatek, who retained her Doha crown last week, is aiming for a sixth WTA 1000 title on Saturday. Every time she has reached the quarter-finals at this level in the past, the 21-year-old Pole has won the title. Our first finalist in Dubai No.1 seed @iga_swiatek passes Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first final at the @DDFTennis! pic.twitter.com/DHNV0aQway — wta (@WTA) February 24, 2023 She has dropped just nine games en route to the final, making it the fewest games a player has ever dropped en route to the championship match at a WTA 1000 tournament. I feel like it’s a bit easier to play on slower hard courts compared to what we played in Australia. I just feel like I can do a little bit more, and I kind of use that, Swiatek explained of her current unforgiving form. It is a combination of a number of things, because I also worked very hard to regain my confidence in Warsaw. And technique also makes me feel much better. A love stoppage in game three gave Swiatek an early advantage, the world number one beating her teenage opponent in a long rally that ended with a forehand error from Gauff. Swiatek widened the gap when Gauff dropped the serve again, but the Pole was unable to close the set on her first try and was broken for the first time in the eighth game. Gauff dug deep to stave off two break points, then ventured to the net and pounded Swiatek with her backhand to hold for 4-5. Serving for the set for the second time, Swiatek saw two more set points come and go before finally converting her fifth to complete the opener on 51 minutes. Gauff’s forehand broke after a protracted exchange to hand her service game to Swiatek early in the second set and the top seed quickly led 4–0. The young American got one of the breaks back, but it only delayed the inevitable as Swiatek raced to the finish and booked her spot in the final in an hour and 28 minutes. Saturday’s final will be a rematch of Ostrava’s title decider last fall, which Krejcikova won in three sets against Swiatek. Finalist 2021 2023@BKrejcikova brings out the No. 3 seed Pegula to get the @DDFTennis final again! pic.twitter.com/0CFuKwST2T — wta (@WTA) February 24, 2023 Krejcikova, a French Open champion and runner-up in Dubai in 2021, took two hours to avenge her recent Australian Open loss to Pegula, who played with a heavily strapped thigh on Friday and was unable to celebrate her 29th birthday with a win. She will take a 1-2 head-to-head record in her final against three-time main champion Swiatek on Saturday. It’s always a lot of fun to play the best player in the world, and she’s the best at the moment, said Krejcikova, who now has five wins against top-five opponents in her entire career. She’s playing great tennis and I’m really looking forward to playing her and I believe it’s going to be a great final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/wta-1000-dubai-tennis-championship-2023-swiatek-gauff-semifinal-krejcikova-pegula-results-scores-highlights/article66550699.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos