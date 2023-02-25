UAE will host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023





The six-nation ICC U19 World Cup Asia Qualification will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Malek Grounds 1 and 2 and Eden Gardens in Ajman. UAE hosts, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and Singapore are the six participating countries. According to ANI, the competition will take place from February 24 to March 2 with the aim of earning a place at the Sri Lanka-hosted ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2024. The teams have arrived and started practicing at various venues as you also participates in warm-up competitions. IPL 2023 | Australia tour through India 2023 | Dream11 Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket Match Prediction Today | Cricket news | Live cricket score The UAE will take on Malaysia in the opening round of qualifying: Host nation UAE will face Malaysia in the opening round of the qualifiers at Malek Ground 1, while Kuwait will face Hong Kong at Malek Ground 2. Eden Gardens will be the venue of the Nepal-Singapore match. UAE captain Aayan Khan played a vital role in UAE winning the record in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup with his strike of 93 against the West Indies. The UAE team was chosen based on the performance of the domestic cricketers, some of whom even participated in franchise competitions with top international cricketers. IPL 2023 | Indian national cricket team | IND vs AUS 2023 | India vs Australia 2023 Nepal’s leader is Dev Khanal, who led the country’s under-19 team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah in 2021. The Hong Kong side was selected based on impressive results in domestic cricket, according to coach Jawaid Iqbal, Ahan Trivedi. The Kuwaiti team has an average age of 16.5 and Jude Saldanha is the captain. They competed in Division 1 of the ICC Under-19 qualifiers and performed well. In addition, they participated in the Under-19 Asia Cup three times. The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 Officials and Schedule: Singapore, captained by Jeevan Santhanam, is undefeated in the ICC CWC qualifiers for the October 2022 Asia Division 2 Championship. Malaysia will host the 2019 ICC Asia Under-19 World Cup qualification, which will be captained by Karthik Rajaratnam. A strong team was assembled based on outstanding performances in the Malaysia Quadrangular T20 series and 50-over national team selection matches. Meanwhile, the ICC has released the tournament and program officials. The match officials for this event are Wendell Labrooy Tournament (Referee), Asif Yaqoob (Mentor) & (Referee), Buddhi Pradhan (Referee), Shiju Sam Mannil (Referee), Rahul Asher (Referee), Vinod Babu (Referee), Kalidas Viswanadan (Referee), Tabarak Dar (Referee), RV Venkatesh (Referee) and Harikrishnan Pillai (Referee). Scheme: (All matches start at 9am) February 24: UAE vs Malaysia (Malek Ground 1) Kuwait vs Hong Kong (Malek Ground 2) Nepal vs Singapore (Eden Gardens) February 25: Malaysia vs Singapore (Malek Ground 1), Nepal vs Kuwait (Malek Ground 2), Hong Kong vs UAE (Eden Gardens) February 27: Hong Kong vs Nepal (Malek Ground 1), United Arab Emirates vs Singapore (Malek Ground 2), Kuwait vs Malaysia (Eden Gardens) February 28: UAE vs Kuwait (Malek Ground 1), Malaysia vs Nepal (Malek Ground 2), Singapore vs Hong Kong (Eden Gardens) March 2nd: Singapore vs Kuwait (Malek Ground 1), Hong Kong vs Malaysia (Malek Ground 2), Nepal vs UAE (Eden Gardens) Also Read: IND vs AUS: I will be fully fit for Third Test against India in Indore Cameron Green Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Rishabh pants | KL Rahul | Suryakumar Yadav | Sanju Samson | Shreyas Iyer | Yuzvendra Chahal | Jasprit Bumrah

