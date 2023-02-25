FA promises robust measures for ticketless Wembley fans at Carabao Cup final – Paper Talk | Transfer center news





All the top stories and transfer rumors from Saturday’s papers… DAILY MAIL The FA is promising robust security measures around Wembley with thousands of ticketless fans heading to tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle. A US hedge fund is ready to provide financing for the redevelopment of Old Trafford, which could cost up to £2bn even if they fail to buy a majority stake in Manchester United. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Jonathan Liew and John Cross reflect on Manchester United’s Europa League victory over Barcelona and the impact Erik ten Hag had at Old Trafford.

Christian Pulisic has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid in the summer, with the reigning European champions seeking depth in wide positions. Sir Gareth Edwards’ 1973 Barbarians shirt sold for a world record £240,000 at auction in Cardiff on Friday. A sheepskin coat and microphone will be placed in John Motson’s old Wembley commentary position during Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has rejected the prospect of holding an open-top bus parade if his side win the Carabao Cup and is considering authorizing a massive celebration only if they win two trophies this season. Yorkshire has threatened to charge a key defense witness at the ECB’s racism hearing due next week if it reveals information about their time at the club. DAILY TELEGRAM Enzo Fernandez tells Chelsea fans to ‘trust Graham Potter and the players’. Manchester United and Chelsea are lined up for blockbuster friendlies in the United States this summer – against non-league Wrexham. Premier League managers will decide the future of the Women’s Super League. THE SUN Mason Greenwood of Manchester United becomes a father for the first time. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already considering buying another football club, according to reports. DAILY MIRROR Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has confirmed that the Major League Soccer club is eyeing a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi and former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets. Legendary commentator John Motson spent his last evening watching football in his local pub, the landlords have revealed. THE SCOTTISH SUN Rangers supporters group Club 1872 will write to the club proposing safe status at Ibrox. Sports presenter Alan Brazil revealed that he will be flying to the Viaplay Cup final on Rod Stewart’s private jet.

