Spencer Knight personally says goodbye to the Florida Panthers





SUNRISE Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight takes a personal leave of absence from the team and receives care from the NHL/NHLPAplayer Assistance Program. The player support program is available to all players and their families. The program helps people going through mental health, substance abuse, or other issues. Knight is not believed to be dealing with a drug or alcohol related problem. There is no timeline for Knights’ return. According to the release of the NHLPA and the NHL: Under the terms of the joint program, Knight is paid while he is treated. He will return to the club when the program administrators have approved on-ice competitions. We are all concerned about Spencer’s well-being, Jordan Neumann, Knight’s agent, told FHN Friday afternoon. The organization was excellent and cooperative every step of the way. We look forward to him returning to play in the near future. Knight was originally assigned to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte on Wednesday, but his equipment was still spotted outside the Panthers’ locker room Thursday afternoon. Apparently, Knight planned to meet the Checkers in Providence for their Friday night game. Now the trade sending Knight to the AHL has been dropped; Alex Lyon will remain with the Panthers for the time being. In the past, players who joined the program did not count towards a team’s salary cap. Florida coach Paul Maurice was asked about Knight on Thursday and he only talked about Knight going to the AHL to play some games. Knight has been battling illness and injury since December. It’s so uniquely schedule-based and then kind of sickness and health for him, Florida coach Paul Maurice said. He just didn’t get into the net and has been home for a month now and we have a good number of days. Sergei plays a big role in this because he played so well, it’s his ball. Spencer needs some reps here. He has to get some pucks fired at him. So we have until the two weeks of four games we have at the end of March when we need two goalkeepers to play. Following that, there’s a scheme that says you’ve got a handsome guy, run after him. PANTHERS ON DECK BUFFALO SABERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS When: Friday, 7 p.m

Where: FLA Live arena, sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers radio streaming: Sirius XM 932

Sirius XM 932 Season Series (Florida leads 2-0): Panthers 4, Sabers 3 (October 15) ; Panthers 4, Sabers 1 (January 16)

; Last season: Florida won 3-0



All-time regular season series: Florida leads 53-44-8, 4 ties

Florida leads 53-44-8, 4 ties Next for the Panthers: February 28 in Tampa Bay, 7 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/spencer-knight-taking-personal-leave-from-the-florida-panthers/

