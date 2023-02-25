Barr and Hooker claim singles titles as Newbury’s table tennis championships return





The Newbury Closed Senior and Junior Table Tennis Championships returned this weekend after an absence of more than two years following the Covid pandemic. About 50 players took part in 14 separate events at Kintbury’s Jubilee Centre. Dave Barr successfully defended his men’s singles title, beating Paul Rattue 11-7, 11-9, 11-2 in the final. Women’s doubles champion Jenny Tanner with a smooth forehand. All photos by Phil Cannings Women’s singles winner Celia Hooker The women’s singles final saw a riveting clash between Newbury stalwart Celia Hooker and new player Sayali Bendkhale, with Hooker eventually triumphing 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9. The men’s doubles final was won by Jamie Cole and James Ellicott, beating Antony Baker and Nick Langley 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 in the final. James Ellicot keeps an eye on the ball Dave Martin fires back across the table Bendkhale recovered from her singles defeat to win the women’s doubles jointly with Jenny Tanner. Similarly, Paul Rattue dusted off after his defeat in the men’s singles final to take the mixed doubles crown with Sue Purton, defeating men’s champion Dave Barr and women’s doubles winner Jenny Tanner 10-12, 11-9, 4-11 , 11-6, 11-8. The veterans competition, for players between the ages of 40 and 60, was won by Antony Baker after beating Simon Sonsino 16-14, 11-9, 11-5. Antony Baker a picture of concentration Phil Devonport returns Paul Rattue won the Super Vets title, for players over 60, by defeating Ian Wu in three very close games, 12-10, 13-11, 13-11. The Division One final was a fascinating four-set battle between Jamie Cole and James Ellicot, with Cole the eventual winner thanks to an 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 15-13 victory. Jamie Cole in action Veteran campaigner Simon Sonsino clinched the Division Two title as he defeated Sayali Bendkhale 11-9, 11-9, 11-6. Dan O’Neill was crowned Division Three champion, defeating Dimitris Stemitsiotis in the final. Siblings Daanyall and Zakariyah Begg teamed up to win the junior doubles title, defeating runners-up George Hutton and Dylan Stowe. Hutton did even better when he partnered Jamie Cole to win the junior and adult doubles, beating father and son duo Colin and Josh Price 11-3 in the fifth and final set. Daanyall Begg won the event for ages 15-18, defeating Josh Price 12-10, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9 in a hard-fought final. George Hutton reigned supreme in the 11-13 league, defeating Dylan Stowe 11-9, 11-5, 12-10. The weekend would never have been possible without all the hard work of event organizers Christine Haines and Jeff Rogers and Sue Purton, head of the refreshment stand and raffle.

