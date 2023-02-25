JMU Announces Sun Belt Schedule to Complete 2023 Football Slate

NEW ORLEANS James Madison Athletics, in partnership with the Sun Belt Conference, has unveiled its full 2023 football schedule, featuring 12 games, six at home and six away.

JMU will compete against four non-Congressional opponents and eight Sun Belt programs. The Dukes were also selected as a member of the league for one weekday game on national television for the first time.

The Dukes will open the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 at Bridgeforth Stadium when they host Bucknell, an enemy of the Patriot League football championship subdivision. This marks the first meeting between the teams and is also Hall of Fame Weekend at JMU.

The following week, on Saturday, September 9, JMU heads over the mountain to Charlottesville for a showdown in Virginia from the Atlantic Coast Conference. This is the first meeting in 40 years and U.Va. leads the series 2-1.

Week three kicks off with a big test as the Dukes fly to Troy, Alabama to face defending Sun Belt champion Troy on Saturday, September 16. This will be the third meeting between the two with a 1-1 draw. . It is also the first time they meet in the regular season, having previously played in the Division I-AA playoffs in 1994 and 1999.

JMU returns to non-conference play in week four with its third straight road trip and the longest of the season. The Dukes fly to Utah for the second time in three seasons to meet Utah State in Logan on Saturday, September 23. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The Dukes round out the month on Saturday, September 30 when they resume the Sun Belt home game against South Alabama. The first meeting between the programs, this game is Family Weekend at JMU.

After an open week, JMU will remain in Harrisonburg on Saturday, October 14 when it hosts Georgia Southern. This will be the 10th all-time meeting, with Southern leading 8-1. JMU is aiming for its first win over the Eagles since the inaugural game in 1985.

JMU has a short turnaround as it moves to Huntington, W.Va. on Thursday, October 19. travels for a nationally televised game in Marshall. That game will be just the second Thursday game in the history of the program for JMU to compete in the 2018 Robert Morris fight. Marshall is 3-0 all-time against JMU.

Homecoming Weekend will be a big celebration for JMU this year as it welcomes the public enemy Old Dominion to town on Saturday, October 28. As part of the Towne Bank Royal Rivalry Challenge, ODU lead the series 2-1 as JMU earned its first win against the Monarchs this past season in Norfolk.

The Dukes begin the latter part of the regular season in Atlanta as they fly south to Georgia State on Saturday, November 4. JMU leads the young series 2-0 and this will be JMU’s first trip to Atlanta.

JMU closes out non-conference play on Saturday, Nov. 11 when it takes on UConn, an independent FBS program, in Harrisonburg. That matchup will be the first since 1999, and the Dukes lead the series 4-1 all-time.

For the first time since a memorable night in 2008, JMU will host App State at Bridgeforth Stadium as the two go head-to-head for Senior Day on Saturday, November 18. App State leads the series 12-5, although JMU wins 32-28 in Boone last season after trailing 28-3.

The Dukes wrap up the regular season on Saturday, November 25 when they travel to Conway, SC, to face Coastal Carolina. JMU has won two out of three against the Chanticleers and is aiming for its first win at Brooks Stadium.

Subscription sales and re-parking information for the 2023 season are now available at JMUTickets.com. Fans can also call 540-568-3853 or visit the JMU Athletics Ticket Office at the Atlantic Union Bank Center for all season ticket orders.

The Duke Club Priority Deadline for the 2023 football season is May 15. Single-game tickets for both home and away games go on sale June 28 for Duke Club members and July 5 for the general public.

The 2023 JMU football season is presented by CarMax.

2023 JMU football schedule

Saturday September 2 BUCKNELL Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday September 9 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va. Saturday September 16 at Troy * Troy, Ala. Saturday September 23 in the state of Utah Logan, Utah Saturday September 30 SOUTH ALABAMA * Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday October 7 OPEN WEEK Saturday October 14 GEORGIA SOUTH * Harrisonburg, Va. Thursday October 19 at Marshall * Huntington, W.Va. Saturday October 28 OLD DELICIOUS * Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday November 4 in the state of Georgia * Atlanta, GA. Saturday November 11 UCONN Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday November 18 APP STATE * Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday November 25 on the Carolina coast * Conway, SC

Game times for the first three games will be announced by ESPN in late spring. All other remaining kickoff times will be announced by the Sun Belt and ESPN on Monday, 12 days prior to each game.

