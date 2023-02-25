Men’s tennis collects a pair of sweeps over the state of Alabama

Next game: SMU 26-02-2023 | 12.00 February 26 (Sun) / 12 noon SMU

OXFORD, Mrs. Ole Miss men’s tennis had a busy doubleheader day against Alabama State as the Rebels won 4-0 twice against the Hornets to beat their competition on Friday.

The Rebels (6-2, 0-0 SEC) put on a well-rounded performance all day to make their way past the Hornets (3-9, 2-0 SWAC), with Ole taking Miss singles wins of five several players to make their way to a now three match win streak.

The Rebels started with a quick double on Friday to open the first game, with the pairs of Nikola Slavic / Luke Engelhardt (6-3) and Isac Strömberg/ Walker Stearns (7-6) earning a pair of wins in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

The momentum for the Rebels continued into singles with Nikola Slavic taking an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory on Court 1 singles. Rebel freshman Isac Strömberg followed this up with a straight-set win of his own in the No. 5 position, defeating his opponent 6-1, 6-4. This was Strömberg’s first career match playing in No. 5 singles for Ole Miss.

“We ended up having to play inside today, but I think overall we handled the transition from outside to inside well,” said Strömberg. “I’ve been working a lot on my serve with Toby and Kalle over the last two weeks, and today it really paid off. I think I served really well today and I got a lot of free points with it, so I’m happy along. “

Luke Engelhardt would eventually clinch the first game for the Rebels as the Augsburg, Germany native swept his sets with scores of 6-2 and 6-3 to earn the fourth and final match point for the team. After winning the match 4-0, the remaining three singles matches were left unfinished for match one.

In game two against the Hornets, the Rebels kept the same energy as the first when starting the doubles, picking up a pair of more wins on lane 1 and lane 2 to take another double of the game.

The duo of Slavic and Engelhardt would strike first, taking a quick 6-1 victory in the No. 1 slot before John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk rounded out the doubles for the day with a 6-3 victory over the number 2 ranking.

With the win, Junk now officially moves into a tie with Nik Scholtz for 18th all-time in the history of the program in career double wins, making 58 over his five-year Oxford career,

Moving on to singles, it was John Hallquist Lithen who struck first for the Rebel team this round, as Lithen grabbed a pair of quick 6-1 set wins to power his way to a team-leading 12 singles wins on the 2022-23 season .

Not far behind Lithen was freshman Isac Strömberg, as the talented rookie from Stockholm, Sweden quickly proved himself worthy of playing No. 5 in singles, beating his opponent 6-0, 6-2. This left the Rebels needing just one final win to clinch their second game win of the day against the Hornets.

To close out the day, the Rebels turned to the team’s veteran, senior Simon Junk , to bow to what was a successful day at the Galtney Tennis Center. Powered by his strong performance in singles, Junk cleaned up on Court 3 singles by working his way to a 6-4, 6-0 win for the Ole Miss Rebels.

“It was good for us to get these games in today,” said Junk. “We hadn’t played for two weeks and everything was a bit rusty at first, which showed in doubles. From then on we got better in singles and got even better in the second game. It was a good chance for us to prepare for SMU today and I’m looking forward to Sunday’s.”

Again, due to the 4-0 Rebel clinch, the remaining three singles matches were left unfinished to close out the lineup.

Next one

The Rebels return to action on Sunday, February 26 for a non-conference clash with the Southern Methodist Mustangs (6-4). The game between Ole Miss and SMU is scheduled for noon CT and weather permitting, it will be played at the Palmer/Salloum Outdoor Tennis Center.

Match 1: Ole Miss 4, Alabama State 0



Doubles

Nikola Slavic / Luke Engelhardt (OM) def. Du Preez/Bajracharya (ASU) 6-3

John Hallquist Lithes/ Simon Junk (OM) vs. Rodriguez/Grandinot (ASU) 6-6 Unfinished

Isac Strömberg/ Walker Stearns (OM) def. Johnson/Bertone (ASU) 7-6(4)



Order of Finish: 1, 3



Single people

Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Ruan Du Preez (ASU) 6-2, 6-3

John Hallquist Lithuanian (OM) vs. David Grandinot (ASU) 6-3, 5-5 unfinished

Simon Junk (OM) v Sam Bajracharya (ASU) 7-5, 2-5 unfinished

Luke Engelhardt (OM) def. Matis Amier (ASU) 6-2, 6-3

Isac Strömberg (OM) defeated. Christopher Johnson (ASU) 6-1, 6-4

Walker Stearns (OM) vs. Alexandre Verlaguet (ASU) 6-1, 4-5 unfinished



Order of finish: 1, 5, 4

Match 2: Ole Miss 4, Alabama State 0



Doubles

Nikola Slavic / Luke Engelhardt (OM) def. Rodriguez/Grandinot (ASU) 6-1

John Hallquist Lithes/ Simon Junk (OM) def. Du Preez/Bajracharya (ASU) 6-3

Isac Strömberg/ Walker Stearns (OM) v Amier/Verlaguet (ASU) 5-3 unfinished



Order of Finish: 1, 2



Single people

Nikola Slavic (OM) vs. David Grandinot (ASU) 7-6, 1-1 unfinished

Defeats John Hallquist Lithuanian (OM). Ruan Du Preez (ASU) 6-1, 6-1

Simon Junk (OM) def. Sam Bajracharya (ASU) 6-4, 6-0

Luke Engelhardt (OM) vs. Alexandre Verlaguet (ASU) 6-3, 3-4 unfinished

Isac Strömberg (OM) defeated. Juan Rodriguez (ASU) 6-0, 6-2

Gordon Whitwell (OM) vs. Louca Bertone (ASU) 6-2, 3-1 unfinished



Order of Finish: 2, 5, 3

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter @OleMissMTennison Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennisfollow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby.