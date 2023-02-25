Fargo’s massive squirt hockey tournament could have been even bigger – InForum





FARGO Dozens of teams were rejected from the annual Squirt International Hockey Tournament this year due to a lack of referees. The Fargo Tournament, considered the largest in the Midwest and possibly the United States, had a total of 240 teams attempt to register for the competition spanning three weekends. However, only 192 teams could play, meaning there were 64 teams each weekend instead of 80. We are definitely struggling with umpires, not just the tournament, but all over the state. In past years we were able to accept 80 teams and this year we were only able to accept 64 teams. We had to lighten our load a little bit, said Matt Weis, the tournament and sales director for the Fargo Youth Hockey Association. It probably won’t be something that will go away any time soon. It’s hard to get good referees,” said Weis. “We are dealing with a fair amount of yelling about making correct decisions. It’s hard being a 12 or 13 year old and refereeing 10 year olds. It can take a toll on some of the younger referees.” Teams made up of players aged 9 and 10 come from Texas, Canada, Florida and sometimes even Alaska to participate in the tournament. Parents take photos during the opening ceremony of the Squirt International Hockey A Tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, February 23, 2023. David Samson/The Forum Each year, participants and visiting families bring millions of dollars into the community, said Kali Mork, sports director at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau, which works with the Fargo Youth Hockey Association. Last year, the three weekends, including Divisions B, B1 and A, raised nearly $3.6 million for area hotels, restaurants and businesses, Mork said. And that’s exactly what people who visit our community spend. It doesn’t count for a local team going for lunch. These are simply visitors coming into the community, Mork said. In 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic, direct visitor spending brought in nearly $3 million, Mork said, adding that we’re pretty confident about those numbers. There’s a laundry list of reasons referees are scarce, Mork said. Those reasons include: referees leave the field faster than tournament organizers can recruit; being a young umpire in front of upset parents and fans can be intimidating, and training issues. Sometimes it takes a young ref a lot of courage to do that, and sometimes it can make or break them to keep doing this. It takes a lot of courage and it can also give a young ref a lot of confidence to call, Weis said. Players, coaches, parents and fans prepare for ceremonies during the Squirt International Hockey A Tournament at Scheels Arena on Thursday, February 23, 2023. David Samson/The Forum The shortage of hockey umpires is not limited to the Fargo-Moorhead area, Mork said. It’s fairly common. It’s not specific to the Fargo-Moorhead market, and it’s a national concern that is being looked at to help with this, Mork said. Next year, the Squirt International Hockey Tournament hopes to recruit 256 teams, and games could be spread over four weekends instead of three, Weis said, adding that games are played in the Fargo-Moorhead area each year. The tournament, now in its 39th year, began with 16 teams in 1985. In 2019, 80 teams participated in the tournament in each of the three divisions. This year’s tournament play started on February 10 and ends on February 26.

CS Hagen is an award-winning journalist who currently covers education and activist beats primarily in North Dakota and Minnesota.

