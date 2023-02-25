Men’s Lacrosse heads into Vermont on Sunday





PROVISION, RI The Brown Bears (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) took to the road for the first time in 2023 to face the Vermont Catamounts (2-1, 0-0 America East) Sunday afternoon at Virtue Field in Burlington, Vermont . Sunday’s game kicks off at 2:30 PM and will be streamed on AmericaEast.tv. The game was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to bad weather in the Burlington area. EXPLORE THE BEARS Going into Sunday’s matchup with a 1-1 overall record, Brown secured a 13-7 victory over Providence on Tuesday (Feb. 21) after falling to Quinnipiac to open the 2023 season.

Junior Connor Theriault comes in on Sunday with 9.08 goals against average and .526 save percentage. His goals against average ranks 13th in the NCAA.

comes in on Sunday with 9.08 goals against average and .526 save percentage. His goals against average ranks 13th in the NCAA. Senior Matthew Gunty goes 24-for-40 (.600) at the throw-in X in two games this season. He leads the Bears with 11 ground balls.

goes 24-for-40 (.600) at the throw-in X in two games this season. He leads the Bears with 11 ground balls. Offensive, senior Devon McLane leads the Bears in assists (7) and points (11). His four goals are equal for the team leader Ben Locke . McLane ranks fourth in the NCAA with 3.50 assists per game and is tied for 17th in the NCAA with 5.50 points per game.

leads the Bears in assists (7) and points (11). His four goals are equal for the team leader . McLane ranks fourth in the NCAA with 3.50 assists per game and is tied for 17th in the NCAA with 5.50 points per game. Brown’s man-up offense has three goals in seven attempts (.429) to rank 25th in the nation. Griffin King has two of Brown’s EMO targets. Brown’s man-down defense has allowed four goals in 12 attempts (.667) to rank 31st in the nation. EXPLORE THE CATAMOUNTS Vermont goes into the weekend with a 2-1 overall record. The Catamounts opened the season with a 7-5 loss at Syracuse before a 14-12 home win over 14th-ranked Boston University (February 11). UVM recently pulled off a 14-13 overtime win in Utah (Feb. 18).

Graduate student Matt Shaffer enters Sunday’s game with a 10.43 goals against average and .573 save percentage. His save percentage ranks 15th in the NCAA.

Shaffer earned America East Defensive Player of the Week honors after losing in Syracuse and winning over BU.

Two-time All-American Tommy Burke returns as UVM’s leading showdown specialist. The Palm Beach, Florida native is batting 49-for-74 (66.2%) at X this season, along with 26 ground balls. He ranks seventh in the NCAA among players with 10 or more faceoffs.

Offensively, Brock Haley leads the Cats in points (13) and assists (7). His six goals rank third on the team.

Jonas Hunter leads the team with nine goals and is tied for second on the team with 12 points. David Closterman is second on the team with eight goals and tied with Hunter in points.

In special teams, UVM has two man-up goals in 10 attempts to rank 57th in the NCAA. UVM’s man-down defense has allowed four goals in 10 attempts to rank 45th in the NCAA. WITHIN THE SERIES Brown and Vermont meet for the ninth time in a series dating back to 2003.

The Bears did not lose to the Cats, winning all three games by one goal, including last year’s 12-11 victory at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

In the last meeting in Burlington in 2012, Brown achieved a 14-5 victory. That game was only the third played at Virtue Field, which opened prior to the 2012 season. OCEAN STATE CUP Brown bounced back from a season-opening loss to record a 13-7 victory over city rival Providence on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

With Bryant’s victory over PC earlier this season, the Bears and Bulldogs will play for the second straight season in the Ocean State Cup at the end of April. WINNING BATTLES The Bears finished 19-for-23 in the throw-in X as a team against Providence (February 21). Gunty went 15-for-18 with eight ground balls and Dash Sachs went 4-out-of-5 with three GB.

went 4-out-of-5 with three GB. As a team, Brown dominated the ground ball fight, finishing the game with a 28-11 ground ball advantage. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bearshere. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bearson Twitter,@BrownU_Bearson Instagram, likeBrownUBearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYoutube Channel.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/2/24/mens-lacrosse-hits-the-road-to-take-on-vermont-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos